Sawan 2024: Kacche kele ki tikki to shakarkandi fries, 5 mouth-watering recipes to try during Somwar vrat

The holy month of Sawan, dedicated to Lord Shiva, begins today on July 22 which makes today the first Somwar, Monday. That means several people are fasting! Well, we know it takes a lot of energy to keep a vrat. Keeping that in mind, we have compiled a list of 5 easy, tasty, vrat-friendly recipes that you must try today: Vrat delicacies to try on Sawan's first Somwar

Kacche Kele Ki Tikki

Unripe, green bananas help keep the gut bacteria healthy. It also makes for a great ingredient to cook vrat-friendly dishes. An excellent example of the same is raw banana cutlets. Take a break from sabudana vadas and try out this kacche kele ki tikki recipe from Ruchi's Kitchen

Ingredients: 2 small raw bananas, 2 medium potatoes, 1/4 cup tapioca flour, 1 teaspoon red chilli powder, 1 teaspoon crushed dried mint leaves, 3 tablespoons oil, sendha namak to taste

Method: Boil the bananas and potatoes in a pressure cooker with the peels on for 10 minutes, or 3 whistles. Let them cool before peeling them and then transfer to a big bowl. Mash the potatoes and bananas together. Add in your spices and mix, then add the tapioca flour. Stir the mixture and then grease your hands before shaping the tikkis. Cook these cutlets in a pan on low flame for 8-10 minutes. Keep turning them until they turn a tasty brown

Panchamrut

It is believed that panchamrut revitalizes the 7 body tissues, enhances physical strength and is beneficial for immunity, hair, skin as well as the eyes. It is also served as bhog to Lord Shiva by devotees. Here’s a recipe for panchamrut from Hebbar's Kitchen

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon sugar, 1 tablespoon honey, 1 tablespoon curd, 2 tablespoons ghee, 7-8 tablespoons milk

Method: It is suggested to use a silver utensil for panchamrut as it is good for the immune system. Add sugar, honey, curd, ghee and then lukewarm milk in this particular order. Mix well and offer as bhog to the shivling. It can then be consumed as prasad

Sabudana Khichdi

A must-have delicacy for any vrat is sabudana khichdi. It is delicious, requires basic ingredients and is also easy to make. It is a very good source of energy as well and can be consumed at any point in the day— breakfast, lunch or dinner. Follow this simple method shared by Swasthi's Recipes to cook sabudana khichdi today

Ingredients: 1 cup sabudana (tapioca pearls), 1 medium boiled potato, 1/4 cup peanuts, 2 tablespoons ghee, 1/2 teaspoon jeera, 1 sprig curry leaves, 2 chopped green chillis, 1/2 teaspoon sendha namak, 2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves, 1 tablespoon lemon juice

Method: Clean the sabudana with 2-3 cups of water by rubbing it with your fingers. Drain the water and repeat the steps thrice. After the tapioca pearls are cleaned, soak for 4-6 hours in 3/4 cups water. Drain the water and set aside. Dry roast 4 tablespoons of peanuts and set them aside too. In a pan, heat ghee and add jeera, green chillies and curry leaves. Mix well and add the boiled potatoes, cubed. Saute them for 2 minutes. Mix sabudana and salt in a bowl and then add this mixture to the pan, turning the flame high. Saute for 2 minutes until transparent and remove from the stove. Garnish with lemon juice, coriander leaves and peanuts

Singhara Sheera

Kuchh meetha ho jaaye? No day is complete without something sweet in the fasting season. Today, try out this tasty recipe of singhara sheera by the one and only, Tarla Dalal. Water chestnuts, known as singhara, are a great source of antioxidants. They improve blood pressure and are good for the digestive system

Ingredients: 1 cup singhara flour, 4 tablespoons ghee, 3/4 cup sugar, 1/2 teaspoon elaichi powder, 1 tablespoon chopped almonds, 1 tablespoon chopped pistachios

Method: Heat the ghee in a pan. Add the singhara atta and cook on a low flame for 4 minutes. Add 2 cups of warm water and continue stirring on a low flame for 4 minutes, till the water is absorbed. Add sugar and keep stirring for 4 minutes. Turn off the flame and add the elaichi powder to this mixture. Garnish with almonds, pistachios and serve the sheera hot

Shakarkandi Fries

Who doesn’t love french fries? Well, give it a healthy twist on the first Somwar of Saawan and try sweet potato fries, also known as shakarkandi fries, instead. Check out this easy and delicious recipe from Neha’s Cook Book

Ingredients: 1 kg sweet potatoes, oil for frying, salt and red chilli powder to taste

Method: Wash and peel the sweet potatoes. Slice them according to the size of fries you prefer. Wash them with cold water, dry with a clean cloth and set aside. Heat oil in a pan and add your fries. Cook on medium flame till they are crispy and golden brown. Sprinkle salt, red chilli powder and serve hot