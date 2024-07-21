Guru Purnima 2024: 5 dishes you can prepare to honour your gurus today, from khichdi to charnamrit

After our parents, it is our gurus who guide us, teach us how to be responsible and help us learn how to resolve issues in our lives. So today on the occasion of Guru Purnima, let’s do something special for our gurus. Honour them by preparing these five tasty traditional treats: Tasty treats for Guru Purnima

Kheer

Kheer is a must for every festival! This Guru Purnima, you can try out this easy method shared by Swasthi's Recipes. Feel free to customise your kheer with almonds and pistachios or even rose water

Kheer for Guru Purnima

Ingredients: 4 cups milk, 1/4 cup water, 1/4 cup rice, 4-6 tablespoons sugar, 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder, 10 chopped cashews

Method: Wash the rice a few times and drain the water. In a heavy bottom pot, pour water and milk. Bring it to a boil on medium heat and stir in the rice. Keep stirring every 3 minutes until the rice is soft and completely cooked. Add sugar and continue to cook for 3-4 minutes. When the kheer becomes slightly thick, add cardamom powder and cashews

Khichdi

Khichdi may seem like a common dish cooked every now and then in Indian households. But what makes khichdi special is that it symbolises spiritual devotion. What better offering could you prepare today to honour your teachers? Try out this delicious recipe by Food Viva

Khichdi for Guru Purnima

Ingredients: 2/3 cup rice, 1/3 cup moong dal, 3 and 1/2 cups water, 1/8 teaspoon turmeric, 2 tablespoons ghee, salt to taste, 1 teaspoon oil

Method: Take rice and moong dal in a bowl and wash them 3-4 times. Drain this and transfer it into a pressure cooker along with turmeric, oil, water and salt. Mix well and close the lid. Cook for 4 whistles, the first on high flame and the next 3 on medium heat. Wait for the steam pressure to come down naturally, which will take 8-10 minutes. After opening the lid, add ghee and serve hot

Halwa

Another easy delicacy that you can prepare today as prasad is halwa. There are many times of halwa, but today let’s make Kadha Prasad. Here’s a mouth-watering recipe by Honey What’s Cooking

Kadha Prasad Halwa

Ingredients: 1 and 1/2 cups water, 5 tablespoon sugar, 4 tablespoon ghee, 1/2 cup whole wheat atta, chopped almonds for garnish

Method: Heat up a pan on medium flame. Combine water and sugar in this and mix until the sugar dissolves. Keep this mixture aside. Now in a kadhai, add ghee. Next, add the atta and keep stirring the mixture. The colour will change into a light brown. When this mixture darkens and bubbles are formed, add the sugar and water mixture you had prepared before. Keep stirring till the halwa thickens and becomes a smooth mixture. Garnish with almonds

Coconut ladoos

Coconut ladoos are not just tasty but also healthy. And this recipe from Hebbars Kitchen teaches you how to make the dessert healthier with jaggery instead of sugar. Check it out

Ingredients: 4 tablespoons ghee, 1/2 cup chopped almonds, 1/2 cup chopped cashews, 1/4 cup chopped walnuts, 2 tablespoons sunflower seeds, 2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds, 2 tablespoons raisins, 4 cups grated coconut, 2 cups jaggery, 1 tablespoon poppy seeds, 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

Method: In a pan heat 2 tablespoons ghee. Add the almonds, cashews, walnuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and raisins. Roast on low flame till nuts become crunchy and keep them aside. Now in a kadhai heat 2 tablespoons of ghee. Add coconut and roast on low flame. Stir for a while and then add 2 cups of jaggery. Mix till it melts before adding the roasted nuts we had kept aside along with poppy seeds and cardamom powder. Mix well and then keep it aside to cool. When this mixture is warm but not too hot, make the ladoos with your hands

Charnamrit

A holy beverage that symbolises devotion and divine connection. What better way to show your gratitude than to prepare charnamrit for your gurus? Check out this easy recipe found on Cook Pad

Charnamrit on Guru Purnima

Ingredients: 1/2 cup raw milk, 1/2 cup curd, 2 tablespoons honey, 2 tablespoons ghee, 3 tablespoons sugar, 2-3 basil leaves, 1/4 cup roasted makhana, 5 chopped cashews, 5 chopped almonds, 5 chopped pistachios

Method: In a bowl, add milk, curd and honey followed by sugar, ghee, cashews, almonds, pistachios, chopped basil leaves and makhana. Mix them well and your charnamrit is ready