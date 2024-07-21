Guru Purnima 2024: Rituals, mantras and shlokas to honour your gurus on auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima
Guru Purnima 2024: The auspicious festival of Guru Purnima is being celebrated today, July 21. The day honours our teachers and gurus and their role in our lives to guide us towards the righteous and prosperous path. One should follow certain rituals and chant some mantras to make this day auspicious for themselves and their loved ones. Read on to learn about these rituals, mantras, and shlokas. (Also Read | Happy Guru Purnima 2024: Best wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to honour your gurus on July 21)
Guru Purnima 2024 Rituals to honour your Guru:
Purnima Tithi Begins - 5:59 pm on July 20, 2024
Purnima Tithi Ends - 3:46 pm on July 21, 2024
Take an early morning bath: Get up early, take a bath, and sprinkle Gangajal on your body to cleanse it of all impurities. If you are near a holy river like Ganga, you can also bathe in the sacred water.
Offer prayers and puja: Start the day by performing pujas to your gurus or the deity. Offer them your prayers and seek blessings. Perform rituals like lighting a diya, offering flowers, and reciting prayers dedicated to the worship of gurus.
Seek blessings of your gurus: Visit your teachers or gurus to seek their blessings today. Express your heartfelt thanks to them for guiding you towards the right path.
Perform acts of charity: On Guru Purnima, you can donate food, clothing, and other essential items to people in need. You can also support the causes that align with the teachings of your gurus.
Practice self-reflection and meditation: Dedicate some time to self-reflect and meditate today. This practice helps align yourself with spiritual principles and boosts your mental health and peace.
Enjoy sattvik food: Today, while preparing bhog, add tulsi leaves. Offer this prasad to your gurus or Maharishi Ved Vyas and worship him.
Chanting Guru Purnima mantras: Chant mantras and shlokas on Guru Purnima to invite prosperity, happiness and peace in your life. You should also chant the mantra Om Brim Brihaspataye Namah 108 times today.
Guru Purnima 2024 Mantras and Shlokas:
1) Om Brim Brihaspataye Namah
2) Guru Brahma Gurur Vishnu
Guru Devo Maheshwara
Guru Saakshat Param Brahma
Tasmai Sree Gurave Namaha
3) Akhanda Mandalaakaaram
Vyaaptam Yenam Charaacharam
Tatpadam Darshitam Yena
Tasmai Sri Gurave Namaha.
4) Vinayafalam Shurusha
Guru Shurushafalam Shrutam Gyanam
Gyansya Falam Viratih
Viratifalam Chashravnirodh
5) Sthaavaram Jangaman Vyaaptam
Yatkinchit Sacharaa Charam
TatPadam Darshitam Yena
Tasmai Sri Gurave Namaha.
