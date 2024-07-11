Aloo samosa not hitting the spot? From cheese and jalapenos to sweet coconut, unique samosa fillings to try

A report released by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Tuesday July 11 revealed that Delhi has a clear cut preference for North Indian snacks, namely samosa and chole bhature, over any other cuisine when it comes to their ordering and dining patterns. Samosas big and small are available in almost every nook and cranny of the National Capital Region, making for quite a convenient series of flavourful bites. The typical spiced potatoes and peas filling, though a classic, could very well feel repetitive for your occasional chai time indulgence. Some unique samosa concoctions on the market then, may just deserve your attention. Cheese and jalapenos to Nutella: Unique samosa fillings to try(Freepik, Sanjana.Feasts)

Cheesy jalapeno samosa

If you haven't yet gotten your hands on a pizza samosa, you truly are missing out! A pizza samosa is the perfect example of how cheese and samosas are literally a match made in heaven. For the true cheese lovers out there, take your love for the gooey goodness a step further with this jalapeno three-cheese recipe from My Food Story.

Ingredients: Samosa filling — grated Mozarella cheese, cream cheese, cheddar, finely chopped jalapenos - 2; samosa wrappers - 15, maida - 2 tbsps, water - 3 tbsps, oil for frying

Method: Mix all the ingredients for the filling together ensuring that the consistency is thick and chunky, not runny. Make a paste with the maida and water which will act as the glue for your samosa wrappers. Feed the filling into the wrappers, seal and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Fry these in small batches on medium high heat for 2 to 3 minutes on each side.

Coconut samosa

If you're making a face at the idea of a sweet samosa, all we have to say is: don't knock it till you've tried it! This simple nariyal ka samosa recipe from Fatima Cooks is all you need to change your mind.

Ingredients: Samosa dough — maida - 2 cups, butter - 3 tbsps, water - as much needed; Coconut filling — desiccated coconut - 1/2 cup, white sugar - 1/2 cup, 1 egg; oil for frying

Method: Crumb the butter into the dough and knead into a ball by adding as much water as needed. Let this rest for at least 30 minutes. Mix the filling ingredients together. Make samosa cones from the dough and feed the filling in before frying on medium heat in small batches.

Chowmein samosa

A chowmein samosa is not exactly atypical. That being said, it does deserve a spot on this list simply as an ode to its innovative flavour profile which surprisingly enough, works. Try this Sanjeev Kapoor approved recipe if you aren't already in love with this fusion delicacy.

Ingredients: spring roll sheets - 8 to 10, cornflour slurry - 1 tbsp, chopped garlic - 7 to 8 cloves, chopped ginger - 1 tsp, chopped spring onions - 2 to 3 bulbs, schezwan sauce - 2 tbsps, tomato ketchup - 1 tbsp, soya sauce - 1 tsp, salt to taste, white sesame seeds for sprinkling, oil for frying; readymade/leftover chowmein - 1 cup

Method: Fill the spring roll wrappers with chowmein, seal with cornflour slurry and deep fry on medium heat till crisp and golden. Drain excess oil on tissue papers. Meanwhile mix the rest of the ingredients together on high heat with some cornflour slurry. Spoon on top of the samosas. Garnish with sesame seeds and spring onions.

Irani onion samosa

What tastes better than a luscious bite of carbs? A juicy bite of carb-stuffed carbs. This wholesome goodness is exactly what this onion samosa recipe from Hebbar's Kitchen promises to deliver.

Ingredients: Patti sheets — maida - 2 cups, cornflour - 2 tbsps, water - 2 cups, salt to taste; Stuffing — sliced onions - 2, poha - 1 cup, chopped chilli - 1, red chilli powder - 1 tsp, jeera powder - 1/2 tsp, chaat masala - 1 tsp, salt - 3/4 tsp, finely chopped coriander - 2 tbsps; maida paste and oil for frying

Method: Whisk together the patti sheet ingredients till you have a smooth, lump free paste. Cook on a greased pan like pancakes — these will be your 'samosa sheets'. Mix all the stuffing ingredients together, fill into the sheets and seal with maida paste. Cook on medium high heat in small batches.

Nutella samosa

If the afore-listed coconut samosa recipe is too subtle for your taste buds, dive right in to an oozing bite of this Nutella samosa recipe from The Petite Cook. You just cannot go wrong with this one!

Ingredients: samosa pastry sheets - 8, refrigerated Nutella, sliced banana - 1, desiccated coconut - 4 tbsps, maida - 1 tbsp, water - 2 tbsps, cooking spray/oil spray for baking, confectioners sugar for dusting

Method: Preheat oven to 200C. Shape samosa sheets into cones and mix maida and water to create glue for the edges. Fill in with Nutella, a slice of banana and a sprinkle of coconut before sealing. Bake for 15 minutes till crisp and golden, turning halfway through. Dust with confectioner's sugar.

Will you be trying your hand at any of these whacky samosa swaps?