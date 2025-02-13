Shab-e-Barat 2025 special: End the night on a sweet note with this traditional chana dal katli recipe

As per the Hijri calendar, Shab-e-Barat 2025 is set to be observed from the evening of today, February 13, up until tomorrow evening, dated February 14. According to the Hadith, the sayings of Prophet Muhammad, Allah determines the fate of humanity for the year on this night. Considered to be one of the most sacred nights marked in the Islamic calendar, Shab-e-Barat occurs on the 15th night of Sha'ban, the eighth month of the Islamic year. Spiritual reflection and seeking forgiveness and blessings from Allah typically characterises the themes of the evening. Shab-e-Barat 2025 is being observed between the evening of today, February 13 and tomorrow, February 14

While a big feast is not a norm per se when it comes to observing Shab-e-Barat, this simple and delectable chana dal katli recipe can be whipped up in a jiffy, either to savour at the end of the day with loved ones, or even distributed as part of charity. So here's the recipe!

Chana dal katli

Ingredients: Soaked chana dal - 1 cup, milk - 2 cups, sugar - 1 cup, ghee - 1/2 cup, cashews - 20, almonds - 20, pistachios - 1tbsp, green cardamom - 6 to 7

Method: Rinse the chana dal and soak it in lukewarm water for 2 hours. After soaking, place the dal in a sieve to drain off the excess water. Leave it in for 5 minutes then spread the dal on a cloth and gently wipe it dry. Chop the cashews and slice the almonds and pistachios thinly. Peel and coarsely grind the cardamom. Heat ghee in a pan until it melts. Add the dal to the ghee, stirring constantly to roast it until crispy — this should take about 12 minutes. Keep the flame high while roasting. Transfer the dal to a plate and let it cool. Now pour the remaining ghee into a separate bowl.

Grind the roasted dal and transfer to a bowl. The texture should resemble that of semolina. Now to make the sugar syrup heat a pan, add the sugar and pour in the milk. Cook until the sugar dissolves, then stir in the ground dal flour into the milk. Keep the heat on medium. Stir and cook until the mixture thickens to a pasty consistency. Add the ghee from the wok and any remaining ghee, mixing everything well. Reduce the flame. Once the mixture becomes thick, add the dry fruits and cardamom powder. Stir thoroughly.

Grease a plate with ghee and pour the mixture into it. Press it down firmly. Add the dry fruits on top and press them in as well. Let it cool and set. Once set, score it into pieces. Heat the bottom of the plate for 10 seconds, then remove the pieces.

(recipe from Nisha Madhulika)

Will you be trying this recipe anytime soon?