Shruti Haasan’s 4-ingredient dessert is the internet’s latest obsession, take a look

In the video, Shruti is seen preparing the snack step by step. She begins by de-seeding a few dates and lightly caramelising them in a pan, bringing out their natural sweetness. The warm dates are then added to a bowl of creamy Greek yoghurt. She finishes the dish with a pinch of salt and a drizzle of olive oil, creating a flavour combination that is both indulgent and balanced.

Actor and singer-songwriter Shruti Haasan is known for keeping her wellness routine balanced and practical, and her latest Instagram post is proof that indulgence doesn’t always have to come with guilt. Sharing a glimpse into her day off, the actor revealed a quick, sweet treat she’s currently obsessed with—and it’s as wholesome as it is easy to make.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “Day off means catching up reading my script whilst taking doom scrolling breaks - saw this snack recipe tried it and I’m so so obsessed ❤️❤️❤️❤️ dates - vanilla Greek yoghurt - flaky salt - olive oil = DELICIOUS.”

The post quickly caught attention, with several fans and celebrities chiming in. Actor Nargis Fakhri commented, “Oh looks yum 😋 i will try this !”

Why this dessert works While the recipe may seem simple, nutrition experts say it ticks several important boxes. According to Dr. Eileen Canday, Head of Nutrition & Dietetics at Sir. H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, the combination offers both taste and health benefits.

“This is a great alternative to high-calorie, flour-based desserts, as it has everything you need to satisfy a mid-day craving or serve as a post-workout snack. Dates provide fibre and potassium, along with natural sweetness that offers steady energy and a feeling of fullness. The yoghurt adds protein and probiotics, turning it into a dessert that nourishes rather than weighs you down. A dash of olive oil or a drizzle of tahini further enhances its nutritional value—combining healthy fats from olive oil, carbohydrates from dates, and protein from Greek yoghurt. Together, this dessert delivers balanced, holistic fuel that supports heart health, digestion, bone density, and mindful indulgence,” she explains.