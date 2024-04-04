Shweta Tripathi Sharma is pretty in pink in her stripe-on-stripe pantsuit look

On Wednesdays we wear Pink! This iconic dialogue from the 2004 teen comedy Mean Girls goes perfectly with actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma's new Instagram post. Going OTT for OTT, she looked like a girl boss at a recent event, as she wore a stripe-on-stripe pantsuit. The Kaalkoot and Kanjoos Makhichoos actor exuded fierceness with her broad-shouldered blazer and balanced it out with feminine accents - the colour pink and her long flowing hair. Shweta Tripathi Sharma (Instagram)

Shweta Tripathi Sharma(Instagram)

Let's take a microscope and decode Shweta’s latest look:

The clothes

Pink stripes, sequins and floral details, this look had it all. The 38-year-old managed to walk a fine balance as she dressed to impress. She paired a pink jacket, that was inching towards neon, with a darker shade of a similar hue. The pants featured a cutout on the legs with white mesh floral details. To complement the overload of pink, the actor carried a micro pink heart bag. For the shoes, in a move that seems straight out of a maximalist notebook, Sharma paired her striking mustard heels with heart-patterned stockings.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma (Instagram)

Going above and beyond

Shweta opted for silver jewellery for this look. Her fingers were spotted with multiple silver rings with colourful gemstones and solid silver metal, too. Her long dangly earrings tied the whole look together.

For her hair, the actor opted for a cascading wing with big and bouncy curls that not only added volume but also gave her a glamorous feminine look. She also looked like a bronzed goddess as Shweta's makeup was minimal yet heavy on the bronzer. Her pink lipstick was the perfect shade of nude that complemented her look.