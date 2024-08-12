Sip on these hot cocktails to beat the monsoon gloom

In the middle of the monsoon season, it calls for the time to indulge in warm cocktails, which are classic and comforting beverages. It will offer you a cosy, flavorful experience that will lift your spirits and keep you warm on cool, rainy evenings. Try whipping up these cocktails for a house party, with inputs by chef and founder Vedanta Newatia, Atelier V. Monsoon cocktails like Irish coffee, Glühwein and hot toddy are a delight to have this season

Irish Coffee

Irish coffee

Think a blend of hot coffee, smooth Irish whiskey and a touch of sugar, all topped with a layer of cream in Irish coffee. This drink offers a harmonious mix of warmth, sweetness and a kick of whiskey, which is perfect for a rainy day pick-me-up.

Hot Toddy

Hot Toddy

Experience the soothing mix of whiskey, hot water, honey and fresh lemon juice, enhanced with aromatic spices like cloves, cinnamon and nutmeg to make the hot toddy drink. This classic drink will be your go-to for a relaxing evening, offering comfort and warmth with every sip.

Glühwein

Glühwein

Transport yourself to a festive wonderland with Glühwein, the traditional German delight. Crafted by heating rich red wine with a medley of spices including cinnamon, cloves, star anise and zesty citrus fruits, this drink is perfect for warming your soul and adding a little cheer to your monsoon nights.

Tom and Jerry

Tom and jerry drink

A nostalgic classic that dates back to the 19th century, indulge in Tom and Jerry to travel down memory lane. It is a decadent batter of beaten eggs, sugar and spices, combined with hot milk and a mix of rum and brandy, then topped with a sprinkle of nutmeg. This frothy, creamy beverage is an indulgent treat, perfect for cosying up on a cool, rainy evening.