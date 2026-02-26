Ramen gets a creamy, carbonara update with this Korea-approved hack
Ditch the broth, wrap your ramen in creamy goodness instead!
Everyone knows exactly how they like their ramen, just like they know how they like their Maggi.
And there's no need to fix a system that's not broken. But this creamy, carbonara ramen hack, with a kewpie, begs for you to make an exception.
The concept of adding cheese or mayonnaise to your ramen to thicken up the broth and your slurp isn't really fresh intel in the culinary scene. That being said, the hack Korea-tok is raving about, involves an authentic carbonara twist (among other zingy additions) - the raw egg yolk. Several versions of this trend have been in the rotation since about 2021, with several food creators adding and subtracting from the subtext. It's resurgence this time around however, involves a proper assembly of ingredients, a specific heat hack and a strict instruction to lay off the broth.
If this has got your taste buds thinking, follow the directions below.
Korea's viral Shin Ramyun
Ingredients: Shin Ramyun seasoning - 1 packet, spring onions - chopped to taste, garlic paste - 1tbsp (more or less depending on your tolerance), cheese - 1 slice, mayonnaise - 1 squirt, egg yolk - 1; cooked noodles
Method: Set your noodles to boil and take off heat while they still hold some bite - a mushy texture on the noodles will dampen the flavour experience of this recipe. As the noodles cool, assemble the contents of the seasoning packet, chopped spring onion, chopped cheese slice, garlic paste and mayonnaise. Place the egg yolk propped in the middle of these ingredients. With your chopsticks mix all these ingredients together. If you're particularly wary of the 'raw' egg smell, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of the hot noodle water to slightly dilute the strong flavours. Then go in with your noodles and give it a good mix before devouring.
For anyone concerned with consuming a 'raw' egg yolk, know that the heat from the noodles (or even the noodle water if you choose to use some) emulsifies and cooks the egg. Additionally, beating the egg yolk in with the other ingredients prior to adding heat, ensures the egg yolk is disseminated enough so as to cook in seconds.
(recipe from @moon_can_cook on Instagram)
