Everyone knows exactly how they like their ramen, just like they know how they like their Maggi. Ramen gets a creamy, carbonara update with this Korea-approved hack (Photo: Petitchef)

And there's no need to fix a system that's not broken. But this creamy, carbonara ramen hack, with a kewpie, begs for you to make an exception.

The concept of adding cheese or mayonnaise to your ramen to thicken up the broth and your slurp isn't really fresh intel in the culinary scene. That being said, the hack Korea-tok is raving about, involves an authentic carbonara twist (among other zingy additions) - the raw egg yolk. Several versions of this trend have been in the rotation since about 2021, with several food creators adding and subtracting from the subtext. It's resurgence this time around however, involves a proper assembly of ingredients, a specific heat hack and a strict instruction to lay off the broth.

If this has got your taste buds thinking, follow the directions below.