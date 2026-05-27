Stacked, seared and seriously expensive

Often seen as a fast-food staple, the burger has been reimagined at the highest end of the dining spectrum. Across the world, chefs and luxury restaurants continue to elevate it with premium ingredients such as foie gras, truffle, and even edible gold - transforming a familiar favourite into an extravagant experience. These burgers leans firmly into indulgence, often accompanied by equally premium pairings. (Credits: Instagram)

These burgers are carefully constructed, with attention to every element, from the patty and bun to the sauces and toppings. With price tags that can run into lakhs, here are some burgers that offer a glimpse into how far a classic can be pushed when cost is no constraint.