Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Stacked, seared and seriously expensive

    This International Burger Day, marked on May 28, the world’s most expensive burgers show just how far indulgence can go.

    Published on: May 27, 2026 3:00 PM IST
    By Snigdha Oreya
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Often seen as a fast-food staple, the burger has been reimagined at the highest end of the dining spectrum. Across the world, chefs and luxury restaurants continue to elevate it with premium ingredients such as foie gras, truffle, and even edible gold - transforming a familiar favourite into an extravagant experience.

    These burgers leans firmly into indulgence, often accompanied by equally premium pairings. (Credits: Instagram)
    These burgers leans firmly into indulgence, often accompanied by equally premium pairings. (Credits: Instagram)

    These burgers are carefully constructed, with attention to every element, from the patty and bun to the sauces and toppings. With price tags that can run into lakhs, here are some burgers that offer a glimpse into how far a classic can be pushed when cost is no constraint.

    A burger that costs more than 10 lakh

    What: Sua Burger

    Where: Asador Aupa in Barcelona, Spain

    Price: $11,000

    Why is it expensive: The exact recipe of Sua remains a closely guarded secret, though it is known to feature a blend of three premium meat varieties, one of Europe’s rarest cheeses, and signature sauce infused with premium spirits.

    The catch: Not on the menu, served by invitation only in a private dining setting

    When a burger wears gold

    What: The Golden Boy Burger

    Where: The Daltons in Gelderland, Netherlands

    Price: €5,000 ( 5 lakh and above)

    What’s in it: A5 premium meat patty, King crab and Beluga caviar, truffle and foie gras, Dom Pérignon-battered onion rings, bun finished with edible gold leaf (see inset)

    Why it stands out: Previously held a Guinness World Record as the world’s most expensive burger, before being overtaken by the latest Spanish creation

    Limited and luxe

    What: The Glamburger

    Where: Honky Tonk, London

    Price: Approx. £1,100 ( 1 lakh and above)

    What’s in it: Premium meat patty, lobster meat and foie gras, black truffle and quail egg, white truffle shavings, edible gold leaf bun

    Why it stands out: A limited-edition creation launched as a theatrical luxury experience, it was designed as a one-off indulgence

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Foodies/Stacked, Seared And Seriously Expensive
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Foodies/Stacked, Seared And Seriously Expensive
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes