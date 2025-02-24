Taste Atlas names Chutney as oldest food in India; 3 lip-smacking recipes to try: Tender jackfruit to tangy kumquat

If there is one condiment which can give you a mouth full of flavour even with the most bland dishes, it is Chutney. Can you imagine aloo tikki without imli chutney, or idli and dosa without coconut chutney? The answer is no. As simple as it might sound, the savoury condiment is indispensable and holds a lot of power! Just recently it was named as the ‘oldest food’ from India by Taste Atlas. Tasty chutney recipes

Now, we all know that Chutneys can be made out of anything. The sky is the limit! But today we bring to you three lip-smacking easy to make recipes that can elevate any dish.

Tender Jackfruit Chutney

Jackfruit Chutney

Jackfruits have a sweet and tropical flavour. Here’s a unique recipe from Babs Projects to try at home on a rainy day when you need some comfort

Ingredients: 1 cup of coarsely chopped Jackfruit rinds, 1 cup grated coconut, 3-4 dry red chili, 2 small cloves of garlic, 1/2 teaspoon of mustard seeds, 3/4 to 1 cup of water

Method: Begin by dry roasting the red chili in a frying pan before letting it cool. Then take the coconut, dry red chilis, garlic and mustard seeds and blend them in a blender. Add water gradually and let it blend into a fine paste. Now take a mixing bowl and combine the jackfruit rinds with the coconut paste. Use your hands to make sure all the ingredients are mixed together and you get maximum flavour. Your Jackfruit Chutney is ready

Spicy Garlic Chutney

Garlic Chutney

This is one chutney which serves as a staple in several Indian kitchens! May it be pav bhaaji, bread omelet or cheela, a spicy garlic chutney will take it to a whole other level. Here’s an easy recipe from Hebbars Kitchens

Ingredients: 3/4 tablespoon chilli powder, 3/4 teaspoon coriander powder, 1/2 teaspoon sugar, ½ juiced lemon, 12 garlic cloves, salt to taste, water as required

Method: Add the garlic, chilli powder, coriander powder, salt, lemon juice and sugar in a blender. Mix it all up with water till you get a smooth paste and your chutney is ready! Store it in the fridge

Tangy Kumquat Chutney

Kumquat Chutney

Sweet and sour chutneys have a special place in our hearts! Well, here’s a delicious recipe to try from the Greedy Gourmet

Ingredients: 1kg kumquats, 2 cups orange juice, 1 and 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar, 2 and 1/4 cups sugar, 5cm ginger root grated, 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves, 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, 1 cinnamon stick and 3 star anise

Method: Let’s begin by marinating the kumquats. First remove the stems and wash them. Not slice them and remove the seeds. Plate them in a bowl and cover with orange juice. Cover and let it sit in the refrigerator overnight. The next day, put the concoction in a pan, add all the ingredients to it and boil. Let it cook for an hour on a low flame, stirring every now and then. Let it cool and enjoy!