The ancient 'bread and salt' ritual that welcomed PM Modi to Slovakia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a traditional bread-and-salt welcome in Bratislava on Sunday during his historic visit to Slovakia. It is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister since the country’s independence in 1993. Sharing a photo on X, PM Modi wrote, “The welcome in Bratislava included the traditional offering of bread and salt..." (Photo: X/narendramodi)

Sharing a photo on X, PM Modi wrote, “The welcome in Bratislava included the traditional offering of bread and salt, a beautiful reflection of Slovakia’s rich cultural heritage and the values of goodwill and friendship they cherish.”

What is this ritual In Slavic culture, this centuries-old ritual is the ultimate sign of hospitality. The guest breaks off a piece of fresh bread, dips it in salt, and eats it. While bread symbolises life, abundance, and the wish that the guest will never go hungry, the salt represents value, friendship, trust, and protection.