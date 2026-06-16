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    The ancient 'bread and salt' ritual that welcomed PM Modi to Slovakia

    In Slavic culture, this centuries-old ritual is the ultimate sign of hospitality

    Published on: Jun 16, 2026 4:37 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a traditional bread-and-salt welcome in Bratislava on Sunday during his historic visit to Slovakia. It is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister since the country’s independence in 1993.

    Sharing a photo on X, PM Modi wrote, “The welcome in Bratislava included the traditional offering of bread and salt..." (Photo: X/narendramodi)
    Sharing a photo on X, PM Modi wrote, “The welcome in Bratislava included the traditional offering of bread and salt..." (Photo: X/narendramodi)

    Sharing a photo on X, PM Modi wrote, “The welcome in Bratislava included the traditional offering of bread and salt, a beautiful reflection of Slovakia’s rich cultural heritage and the values of goodwill and friendship they cherish.”

    What is this ritual

    In Slavic culture, this centuries-old ritual is the ultimate sign of hospitality. The guest breaks off a piece of fresh bread, dips it in salt, and eats it. While bread symbolises life, abundance, and the wish that the guest will never go hungry, the salt represents value, friendship, trust, and protection.

    Social media reactions

    One user wrote, “That’s a nice way to embrace visitors and share cultural values. It really highlights the importance of hospitality in Slovakia.” Another one wrote, “We give gud & chane with water. Different gestures, but a common thread of making a guest feel at home.” HTC

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Foodies/The Ancient 'bread And Salt' Ritual That Welcomed PM Modi To Slovakia
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