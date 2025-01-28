The secret to next-level curd rice is in this Thayir Sadam recipe; here’s everything you need to know!

When it comes to comfort food, few dishes are as universally beloved as curd rice — or as it’s known in South India, Thayir Sadam. This decadent yet light dish is a staple in homes across the subcontinent, often served as the perfect end to a hearty meal or as a cooling, soothing side dish on a hot day. Known by many names, including Perugu Annam or Daddojanam, Thayir Sadam is made by mixing cooked rice with thick curd (yoghurt) and a generous tempering of spices. While curd rice can be found everywhere, the South Indian way of preparing it is very different from the basic curd rice recipe you might be used to. This version is distinct with its additions of butter and milk — two ingredients that elevate the dish to a whole new level of creamy, tangy perfection. Thayir Sadam

Ingredients you'll need

To get started on your Thayir Sadam, you’ll need a handful of ingredients: ½ cup boiled rice, 1 cup thick curd, 1 cup milk boiled and cooled, 1 tbsp butter, 1 tbsp finely chopped coriander leaves, 1 tsp finely chopped ginger, 1 green chilli finely chopped, 1 tsp mustard seeds, ½ tsp urad dal, a generous pinch of hing, a sprig of curry leaves, finely chopped carrot, mor milagai (dried curd chillies) pomegranate pearls, and ghee-fried cashews.

How to make it

Start by rinsing the boiled rice twice and placing it in a pressure cooker. Add 1 and ½ cups of water along with ½ cup of boiled, cooled milk. Give everything a quick mix before pressure cooking it on a medium flame for about 1 to 2 whistles. Once the pressure is released, open the cooker and allow the rice to cool slightly. While the rice is still warm, mash it gently, either with a ladle or a masher for ease. The key is to retain a little texture in the rice for that perfect consistency.

Next, stir in the other ½ cup of boiled, cooled milk, 1 cup of thick curd, 1 tbsp of butter, and salt to taste. Mix everything well until the rice achieves a smooth, gooey consistency. If it’s too thick, add ¼ cup more curd to loosen it up. Now, fold in 1 tbsp of chopped coriander leaves, 1 tsp of finely chopped curry leaves, 1 finely chopped green chilli, and 1 tsp of finely chopped ginger for that fresh burst of flavour. Set the mixture aside to rest.

For the tempering (tadka), heat 2 tsps of oil in a small pan. Add the mustard seeds and let them crackle, signalling they’re ready. Once they crackle, toss in the urad dal, a pinch of hing, 2 small red chillies, and a few curry leaves. Let everything splutter and fry until the dal turns golden brown. Pour this fragrant tadka over the curd rice and give it all a good mix to incorporate the spices.

Now that your Thayir Sadam is ready, it’s time to add the finishing touches! You can garnish your dish with finely chopped carrots, pomegranate pearls, and fried cashews for added texture and colour. If you're feeling extra adventurous, throw in a bit of mor milagai for a spicy kick.

Other variations of Thayir Sadam

While the classic Thayir Sadam is perfect as is, there are several variations to try based on your preferences. For a lighter option, replace the rice with semiya (vermicelli) for a dish called Curd Semiya. You can also experiment with using millets like kambu, samai, or varagu instead of rice for a healthy alternative. You can also always add fruits like pomegranate, grapes, pineapple, or mango for a burst of sweetness, or include vegetables like grated carrots or chopped cucumber to mix in some freshness.

Not only is this dish super simple to make, but it’s also one that's perfect for any occasion. So, grab your ingredients, and let’s whip up the ultimate comfort food that’s sure to put a smile on everyone’s face!