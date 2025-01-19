Move over, Coke floats! This Coconut Cream ‘dirty soda’ is the new drink in town; here's the recipe

If you're a soda enthusiast, you’ve probably heard the buzz around “dirty sodas” — a unique twist on soft drinks that first gained global attention after the premiere of Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The show follows a group of Mormon influencers in Salt Lake City, Utah navigating a sex scandal, but it’s the dirty soda trend that has caught the public's eye. Coconut Cream Dirty Soda

Dirty sodas are a popular Utah staple, blending soft drinks with flavoured syrups or cream and they’ve been a beloved treat for decades. These sweet concoctions typically combine fizzy sodas with a splash of something creamy or indulgent, turning an ordinary drink into a decadent experience. Across India and Pakistan, a similar concept called doodh soda has long been popular. This drink blends lemon-lime soda with milk for a strange yet refreshing experience. It's bubbly, milky and a little bit tangy, offering a twist on the traditional fizzy drinks you know and love.

In fact, if you love creating unique drinks at home, dirty sodas can be a fun addition to your repertoire. Chef Saloni Kukreja is a fan and even shared a detailed recipe for her take on the dirty soda in a popular reel. If you're hosting a house party this festive season or just looking for a new drink to try, this could be the perfect recipe. Here’s how to make your own:

Ingredients: 3/4th of a can of Diet Coke, 1/4th cup coconut cream, 1/2 tbsp lime juice, lots of ice

Instructions: Start by pouring the Diet Coke into a glass filled with ice. Add the coconut cream and lime juice, but don’t shake — just stir everything together. The result? A creamy, fizzy, and refreshing beverage that’s got the most novel mouthfeel! Whether you're in the mood for something tasty or just want to try a new twist on your soda, this dirty soda recipe is sure to please!