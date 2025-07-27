Hariyali Teej is here, and with it comes a celebration of monsoon romance, vibrant rituals, and the unmistakable presence of ghevar. Traditionally soaked in syrup and layered with rabri, this Rajasthani sweet is getting a bold makeover in kitchens across India. This Teej, ghevar goes gourmet with modern reinventions

At Lavonne Academy in Bengaluru, chef Vinesh Johny is plating a refined version, swapping rabri for a saffron cheesecake and topping it with pistachio cream and raspberries. “The tartness cuts the richness and adds freshness. It still feels festive, just lighter,” he says.

In Mumbai, chef Sanket Joshi at Avatara takes the savoury route with Missi Ghevar, paired with sarson ka saag and pickled radish: “The beauty of ghevar is its versatility. We wanted to tell a new story through an old form.”

Jaipur-based patissier Tejasvi Chandela merges French technique with Indian flavour using saffron mousse, almond sponge, and citrus glaze. The result? A Clementine Ghevar Entremet. Meanwhile baker and content creator Shivesh Bhatia keeps it Instagram-friendly with mini ghevar topped with a rose frosting.

For chef Ritu Khemka, nostalgia takes the form of a Rabri Ghevar Cheesecake, where ghevar serves as the crust, bringing together two comforting desserts into one layered bite.

Innovation continues with chef Nishant Choubey, who is layering ghevar with matcha mousse and jamun, and even a deconstructed chaat version. “The idea was to retain the porous, saffron soul of ghevar and build around it,” he says.

Meanwhile, chef Reetu Uday Kugaji is leaning into mindful eating by swapping sugar for date syrup and topping ghevar with gulkand rabri or seasonal fruits such as litchi. Her recipes also focus on reducing food waste during festivals.“The goal was to hold on to the spirit of celebration while making it lighter and more thoughtful,” she says.

(Written by Richa Singh)