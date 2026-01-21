Soup dumplings X lasagna? Sign us up for the comfiest crossover in a bowl!

So if you too want a recipe packed with flavour and a generous dose of health benefits, follow the directions below.

So when a recipe actually does go truly viral - as in makes to 90-percent of our social media feeds - you know it's the real deal. And this innovative soup dumpling lasagna recipe deserves every bit of the social cred it's getting. And it all started with content creator April Liang who blew up on TikTok and eventually Instagram with the recommendation. Dubbing it "Chinese lasagna", she told ABC News, "I'm half Chinese and half Salvadorian, so I’ve always loved big, bold flavors. As an athlete, the typical chicken and rice routine wasn’t cutting it, so about two years ago, I started cooking food that actually excited me while still fueling my training."

It's tough to go 'viral' on the internet these days.

Method: #1 Take your meat mince in a deep bowl. Grate the garlic over it, followed by the ginger. Chop up the scallions and add.

#2 Add the soy sauce, sesame oil and rice vinegar as per your taste - though be sure to not go overboard with this making the mince too wet or tart.

# 3 Give this a good mix either with clean hands or with a pair of chopsticks. Once everything seems to have blended in together, go in with the water to slightly loosen the mince while also diluting the intense flavours in the bowl. Give it another good mix, this time with a spoon or chopsticks.

#4 Roughly chop up the Napa cabbage and keep it aside.

#5 Now take a small casserole, lightly oiling the surface with sesame oil. Use a spoon to thickly layer on the meat mince. Add some chopped cabbage on top and cover with two wonton wrappers so as to lightly seal the edges. Lightly brush the wonton wrappers with some sesame oil. Repeat this layering sequence till your casserole is full of layers or you run out of your ingredients.

#6 Now take a big boiling bowl with a flat surface and partially fill it with water. Cover the casserole and place it in and boil till the meat and wonton wrappers completely cook through.

#7 Garnish with some crunchy chilli oil and scallops and dig right in.

(recipe from Alya Cooks on Instagram)

Our take? Too easy and tempting to not try right away.