This mouth-watering chicken nihari recipe will have you sorted for your weekend brunch

ByAalokitaa Basu
Feb 07, 2025 06:05 PM IST

This weekend's brunch will have you and your family licking your plate down to the last morsel. This is the only chicken nihari recipe you'll need

Are you looking to elevate your snooze experience this weekend? We have the perfect, finger licking catalyst to help you achieve that agenda. Ditch the healthy meal prep plans this week and trade them in for a little slice of desi deliciousness. Food influencer, Indu Mathew paints a delicious picture in her quick recipe clip: "Nihari is a rich, slow-cooked stew known for its deep, aromatic flavors and velvety texture. Traditionally made with red meat, this chicken version offers a lighter twist while still delivering the same bold taste. The dish gets its name from the Arabic word 'Nahar', meaning morning, as it was originally eaten as a hearty breakfast to fuel laborers for the day".

Chicken Nihari(Photo: YouTube)
Chicken Nihari(Photo: YouTube)

We're already sold, so here's the recipe.

Chicken nihari

Ingredients: Bone-in chicken pieces, onion, ginger-garlic paste, jeera, saunf, star anise, mace, peppercorns, black cardamom, dry red chillies, red chilli powder, haldi, ghee, water, salt to taste

Method: Brown sliced onions and turn into a smoky paste with a splash of water and set aside. In the same ghee, saute ginger-garlic paste then add bone-in chicken pieces and sear till brown. Grind up some jeera, saunf, star anise, mace, peppercorns, cinnamon, black cardamom, dry red chillies, red chilli powder and haldi. Add this to the searing chicken pieces and give it a good stir. Now in goes the onion paste followed by a lush helping of some fresh curd. If you want the curry to be a little less intense, go a little heavier on this. Season with salt and let it cook till the oil separates. Once you see the oil floating atop, add some water, enough to submerge the chicken pieces. Once cooked, skim a few fat spoons of the oil and keep aside for the tari glaze. Now crank up the heat and simmer the curry down to a consistency of your liking. While plating up the dish spoon the hot tari over the chicken pieces so that your brunch guests can start feasting with their eyes the second the lid comes off!

This recipe is best enjoyed with some tandoori roti and lots of fresh onion and lemons.

(recipe from My Hunger Diaries)

Happy weekend brunching!

