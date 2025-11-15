What does dining at a table built within the farm soil look like?

Hosted at Treiber Farms, New York, USA, the installation blurs the line between landscape, meal, and sculpture. Artists carved a long dining trench directly into the farm’s soil, shaping the earth itself into a communal table where 30 guests were invited to dine. The result is an immersive experience transforming a simple dinner into a fun experience.

The farm-to-table philosophy has long promised diners a closer relationship with their food—but a recent experimental installation takes that idea to an entirely new, almost literal depth.

Guests were framed by weeds, grasses, wildflowers, and the soft sounds of the farm, encouraging them to notice the textures of the soil beneath them.

This conceptual dining experience forms part of A New Futurist Cookbook, an ongoing project by artist Allan Wexler and Michael Yarinsky, principal of the New York–based interior design studio Tangible Space. The cookbook reinterprets historical ideas of performance dining and speculative gastronomy through modern, site-specific installations.