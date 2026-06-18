Why the Beericano is everyone’s new favourite weekend drink

In the world of cocktails, there is a famous Italian drink called an ‘Americano’ which mixes bitter liqueur, sweet wine, and soda water. The Beericano puts a fun twist on this by swapping out the soda water for a crisp, cold lager or pilsner beer. It sounds like an unusual combination, but the fizz of the beer perfectly cuts through the intense sweetness and bitterness of the alcohol. The result is a highly refreshing drink that surprisingly finishes with a smooth, sweet taste.

If you are bored of the usual summer drinks, the Beericano is worth trying. This easy cocktail swaps soda for chilled beer, creating a refreshing mix of sweet, fizzy and slightly bitter flavours. It is also trending on social media, with videos garnering 100k views and publications like Bon Appétit taking notice.

How to make it? Making a Beericano at home is incredibly easy, and you do not need any fancy bartender tools. First, fill a tall glass with plenty of ice. Pour in about 45 ml (an ounce and a half) of sweet vermouth—which is a type of aromatic, fortified wine—and 45 ml of a red bitter liqueur, with Campari being the most famous choice. Next, top it up with around 90 ml of your favorite crisp beer, like a cold Kingfisher Ultra, Corona, or Peroni. If you want to make it look fancy for Instagram, pour a little extra beer into a regular coffee milk frother to create a thick, velvety foam and gently layer it on top. Garnish with a fresh slice of orange, and your drink is ready.

What are some variations? There are plenty of ways to tweak the Beericano depending on your taste and what you already have at home.

The classic version keeps things simple with Campari, sweet vermouth and a light lager served over ice. It is refreshing, easy to drink and perfect for a hot summer evening.

If you enjoy trying viral food and drink trends, give the Foamy Beericano a shot. Just add a pinch of salt to a little beer and froth it before pouring it on top. The result is a creamy foam that makes the drink feel smoother and less bitter.

For those who like stronger flavours, the IPA Beericano replaces the lager with an IPA. The beer's citrusy and slightly fruity notes work well with the bittersweet base and create a more flavourful drink.

Want something smokier? The Mezcal Beericano adds a splash of mezcal, a Mexican spirit known for its smoky taste. It gives the cocktail a deeper, more complex flavour.

And if you are looking for the easiest version possible, try the Spaghett-style Beericano. Simply pour a little Aperol into a chilled bottle of light beer and finish with a squeeze of lime. No shaker, no fancy equipment and barely any effort required.