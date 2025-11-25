Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    This kung pao chicken recipe goes way too hard

    This 20-minute fix will be making it to you weekly menu at least twice

    Published on: Nov 25, 2025 3:26 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    You could be the in-house master chef in your circle or quite simply someone who likes an occasional, aesthetic (potentially wine-supplemented!) cooking session. Either way, you have to be from Mars to not have a little Instagram album tucked away in your saved list, hoarding up recipes to try in the near future.

    This kung pao chicken recipe goes way too hard (Photo: Break the Spice/YouTube)
    This kung pao chicken recipe goes way too hard (Photo: Break the Spice/YouTube)

    At first glance, Kung Pao chicken feels like one of those recipes that’ll probably take up your whole night. But really, all you need is 20 minutes — and we recommend you find that little gap, today. The minimal prep and big flavour payoff coupled with the ease of only needing ingredients you probably already have, begs you to follow the recipe below.

    Kung Pao chicken

    Ingredients: Diced boneless chicken - 300gms to 400gms; for the chicken marination — salt 1/2tsp, pepper - 1/2tsp, corn flour - 4tbsps, egg - 1; for the gravy — chopped garlic - 1tbsp, julienne cut ginger, onion - 1, roasted peanuts, red chillies - 5 to 6, green chillies - 1 to 2, soy sauce - 2 to 3tbsps, dark soy sauce - 1/2tbsp, oyster sauce - 2tbsps, chicken powder - 1/2tsp, cornflour - 1 to 2tbsps, water - 1/2 cup, pinch of brown sugar

    Method: Marinate the chicken in a bowl with the listed ingredients. Let rest for at least an hour before deep frying. In a separate pan, heat a tablespoon of oil (sesame oil works great here), add the garlic and ginger and sauté for less than a minute. Add the leafed onions, peanuts and chillies. Cook this for a minute and in the meantime whisk together all the ingredients for the sauce, separately. Add the chicken to the hot pan, followed by the sauce and give it a good toss. Serve piping hot.

    (recipe from Turk Pak Kitchen)

    You could be craving comfort food, need a dinner that impresses with zero effort, or are simply getting that itch to eat something that goes unapologetically hard — this recipe is a winner through and through.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Foodies/This Kung Pao Chicken Recipe Goes Way Too Hard
    News/Htcity/Htcity Foodies/This Kung Pao Chicken Recipe Goes Way Too Hard
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes