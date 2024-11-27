Winter recipes that are cozy and good for you

Avocado Power Bowl

A creamy and nutrient-packed dish to kickstart your day with a burst of energy.

Ingredients:

- 1 small ripe avocado

- 100g fresh or frozen mango

- 1 handful of spinach

- 1 small ripe banana

- 2 tbsp ground almonds

- 125ml milk of your choice (or coconut water)

- Optional: 1 tsp honey (to taste)

Toppings:

- Sliced kiwi

- Flaked almonds

- Berries

- Pomegranate seeds

- Fresh mint leaves

Equipment: Blender

Method:

1. Add avocado, mango, spinach, banana, ground almonds, and milk to a blender. Blend until smooth. Add honey if desired.

2. Adjust the consistency by adding more milk or water.

3. Divide into two bowls and top with sliced fruits, nuts, and fresh mint leaves.

4. Store leftovers in the fridge or freeze with a squeeze of lemon or lime juice to preserve the color.

Pro Tip: Prepare in larger batches and freeze portions for quick meals during busy mornings!

Recipe by Chef Bristi at World Avocado Organisation

Prunes and Vegetable Soup

A comforting and fragrant blend of fruits, vegetables, and spices that’s both unique and hearty.

Ingredients for Syrup:

- 1L water

- 120g sugar

- 1 red apple peel

- 1 lemon and 1 orange (sliced)

- 1 star anise, 1 clove, 1 vanilla piece, 5cm cinnamon stick

- 1 dried prune, 1 dried fig, 1 dried apricot

- 10 mint leaves

Ingredients for Cooked Vegetables and Fruits:

- 100g each of chopped carrots, celery, fennel, apples, pears, pineapple, and violet aubergines

- 100g each of fresh fruits: orange, banana, kiwi, cherries, apricots, peach, raisins, blueberries, currants, strawberries

Garnish: Mint, celery leaves, tarragon, rosemary flowers, and flaked white chocolate

Preparation:

1. Prepare syrup by boiling water with sugar, spices, and peels. Let it infuse for 10 minutes, then strain.

2. Cook vegetables and fruits separately in the syrup until just tender.

3. Combine all ingredients in a bowl, garnish with red fruits and herbs, and serve warm or chilled.

Chef’s Note: The syrup doubles as a flavorful base for other desserts!

Recipe by Chef Neha at Chilean Prunes

pecan cookies

Double Chocolate Pecan Cookies

A guilt-free indulgence that combines rich chocolate with the crunch of pecans.

Ingredients:

- 1/3 cup chopped American pecans

- 125g all-purpose flour

- 50g caster sugar

- 50g brown sugar

- 75g soft salted butter

- ½ tsp vanilla essence

- 2 tbsp cold milk

- ¼ tsp baking soda (mixed with flour)

- 75g dark and milk chocolate (chopped)

Method:

1. Cream butter, sugars, and vanilla until fluffy. Add milk and mix well.

2. Gradually fold in flour, then stir in pecans and chocolate chunks.

3. Shape into cookies and bake at 180°C for 15 minutes.

4. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt (optional) and cool before serving.

Tip: These cookies pair perfectly with a warm cup of spiced tea or coffee!

Recipe by Chef Sahil at American Pecans

Walnut Daliya Halwa (with Jaggery)

A traditional dessert with a nutty twist, perfect for winter nights.

Ingredients:

- 2-3 tbsp ghee

- ¼ cup Chilean walnuts (roasted)

- 1 cup broken wheat (daliya)

- ½ cup jaggery

- 1½ cups water

- 1 tsp cardamom powder

Method:

1. Heat ghee in a pan and roast walnuts until fragrant. Set aside.

2. In the same pan, sauté daliya until golden. Add water and pressure cook for 2 whistles.

3. Transfer cooked daliya to a pan, add jaggery, and stir until dissolved.

4. Mix in cardamom powder and roasted walnuts. Simmer until the mixture thickens.

5. Serve hot, garnished with additional walnuts.

Quick Tip: Adjust sweetness by altering the jaggery quantity as per your preference.

Recipe by Chef Shruti at Chile Walnut

Roast Turkey

Ingredients

1 whole turkey butter ball

Salt to taste

100gm of roughly cut aromatic vegetables carrots, celery, onion

100gms Fresh Herbs (Thyme, Parsley, Marjoram)

500gms Fresh Salted Butter

200ml extra-virgin olive oil

2tbl Spoon of Dijon Mustard

2tbl Spoon Table Honey

For Brine to soak the Overnight

Orange, Star Anise, Pepper corn, Cinnamon Stick

Method

Rinse turkey inside and out with cold water; pat dry with paper towels.

Put Turkey in side brine solution

Marination for the turkey

Marinate the Turkey with mustard, honey & chopped thyme and refrigerate overnight.

Remove the marinated turkey from the refrigerator 2 hours prior to cooking.

Put the herb butter under the turkey Skin

Preheat oven to 160 degrees

Once the oven is heated add the aromatic vegetables (Carrot, Leek, Onion, Celery) at the base of the baking tray.

Place turkey with breast side up into a roasting pan.

Pat turkey and cavity dry with paper towels. Loosen turkey skin over the breast and thighs with your fingers.

Mix olive oil, fresh thyme in a bowl.

Rub the seasoned oil over the turkey and underneath the loosened skin. Cover turkey loosely with aluminum foil.

Roast the turkey with cover pan in the preheated oven. To 120˚ͨC for 4 hours.

Finally remove the cover & cook for 8 min to 180 ˚ͨC

A meat thermometer or a knife can be used to insert it into the thickest part of the bird to judge if the turkey is cooked .The turkey is ready for carving.

Recipe by chef Daya Shanker Chaubey, executive chef, Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort.