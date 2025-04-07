World Health Day 2025: A healthy menu beyond just salads

As we observe World Health Day today, this year’s overarching theme is ‘healthy beginnings, hopeful future.' With the advent of health consciousness gaining popularity on and off our grams and socials, a fact that we all can unanimously nod to is that health begins with us choosing healthy meals and habits over the otherwise. Because we are what we eat. To live by that motto, some cafes and restaurants have committed themselves to serving yummy and health-friendly dishes, which also make one’s eyes roll back in delight. A healthy and nutritious meal

Inclusion of healthy menu

According to a recent survey by NielsonIQ, 63% of Indian consumers are now actively seeking healthier snack options, and half of them are reading ingredient labels to assess nutritional value. “Consumers are more conscious of what they are eating. Restaurants are into preparing and serving dishes that incorporate lots of seasonal, local and fresh ingredients, also ensuring the source of the ingredients,” says Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji. She further adds, “Here not only the customer, restaurant, local supplier of ingredients or farmers who is benefitting, but the environment is also winning.”

Kolkata based- The Nourishef Bistro has explored and included a variety of options on their menu to choose from. With its inclusion of wholesome keto dishes, it has also attracted customers who want to give keto a chance or are already fans. From their detoxifying continental salad or their chicken eclairs, the versatile menu has options such as keto casserole and refreshing guilt-free smoothies, among more. One of the owners of this brand, Avishek Biswas, shared, “ I used to travel around a lot, so I was pretty concerned about my health. 5-6 years back, when I started, and was travelling so much and wanted to eat healthy, the only options available were salads and boring stuff that weren’t even as healthy as they seemed to be. So we thought there is a gap that we could plug into.”

Wise choices for your plate

While selective restaurants are doing their best to present their customers with health-friendly menus, it is also upon us to give a chance to healthier options available. “When dining out, the first preference should be protein-based dishes, followed by vegetable-based and whole-grain-based meals. Instead of refined flour-based foods, millet-based options available at many restaurants can be a healthier alternative. For those preferring Oriental or Continental cuisine, baked or sautéed vegetable dishes can be selected. If desserts are desired, fruit-based options should be considered,” states Dr. Komal Malik, Head Dietician, Asian Hospital.

A ‘millet-Monday’ special menu is served at Arambam restaurants in Bangalore and Hyderabad. It is also a step forward in the quest of choosing healthy meals. Some of its specialities are millet idli and millet kothu parotta among a list of other such preparations.

Yes, in terms of opting for healthier options to cook at home, many of us follow the rules. However, it is worth trying the meals that are served by the cafes and restaurants too, just for a change of taste palate. Chef Nishant Choubey, also a co-founder of Street Storyss, shares, why one should opt for the healthier preparations even in a restaurant where one often goes to indulge. “When we go to restaurants, we find the conditions extremely professional, and there are expert chefs behind the brain who are trained according to HACCP to make healthy food which is also tasty. One can explore diverse options to indulge. Guests will find it convenient to go order, dine and be happy. Use of millets in dessert and pizzas, avocado in chaat and so on, also the dietary needs are taken into consideration which is in big demand such as lactose free, vegan, etc."

The Village Shop café in Mumbai has served its customers healthy and exotic menus since 2015. It ranges from Burmese greens, broccoli tofu noodle bowl to chicken shorba and Sri Lankan prawn risotto. “When I started The Village Shop, my first idea was to not serve anything harmful to someone’s body. I wanted to give clean, healthy and wholesome food out there. Whether it’s by making cakes or pizza bases or anything. And I am also happy that it gelled well with the customers, hence, we have a big customer base," shares Jennifer Mallick, the owner of the café, over a friendly chat.

By Rajlekha Roy Burman