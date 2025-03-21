World Tiramisu Day 2025: Why settle for boring old Tiramisu when you can have nutty, new Pistamisu? Here's how

Tiramisu is one of the most decadent desserts across the globe, winning hearts seamlessly because how could you ever go wrong with a dessert literally made of coffee and cream? But in recent days, there has been a shift in this dynamic — with the addition of pistachio to the decades-old recipe for a little bit of innovation. While many believe there’s no reason to meddle with something that is timeless, Chef Shailendra Kekade from Sante Spa Cuisine thinks otherwise. “It’s a match made in heaven with roasted pistachio gianduja blended with light mascarpone topped over airy savoiardi, soaked with a single shot of espresso. The idea is to add some nuttiness to a popular classic, also playing on how suddenly pistachio is people’s new favourite. With its enduring popularity, our own Pistamisu has become a beloved fixture on our menu, delighting patrons,” he says. Pistachio Tiramisu or Pistamisu

If you're dying to try this recipe, there's really no better day than World Tiramisu Day 2025 today. So without further ado, here's a recipe from Not Quite Nigella that should fulfil any Pistachio-Tiramisu cravings you might have.

Ingredients: 250ml cold espresso coffee, 3 egg whites (around 110g), 1 pinch salt, 5 egg yolks (around 90g), 150g caster or superfine sugar, 400g pistachio paste, 1 tsp vanilla bean paste, 500g mascarpone, room temperature, 2 tbsps Amaretto (can also use marsala or omit completely), 550ml thickened or pure cream, 30 savoiardi/sponge fingers/lady fingers, 120g pistachios, toasted, chopped

Recipe: To begin, whisk the egg whites in a clean bowl with a pinch of salt until stiff peaks form. Once done, set them aside in another bowl. In the same mixing bowl (no need to wash it), whisk the cream until soft peaks form. Then, place the whipped cream in the fridge and set it aside. Next, whisk the egg yolks with the sugar and vanilla paste for about 3 minutes until the mixture turns pale and fluffy. Then, whisk in the pistachio paste until smooth. Once that’s ready, add the mascarpone and Amaretto (or Marsala) and whisk until the mixture is completely smooth. Now it’s time to gently fold in the whipped cream and egg whites into the pistachio mascarpone mixture. Be sure to do this carefully, so the mixture remains light and fluffy without deflating too much.

For the assembly, spread a layer of pistachio mascarpone cream on the bottom of a serving dish. Dip the ladyfingers into the cold espresso, allowing any excess coffee to drip off, and arrange them over the cream (about 10 per layer). Continue layering with more pistachio cream and ladyfingers until you have three layers, finishing with a final layer of cream. Smooth the surface with a palette knife and cover the dish. Refrigerate overnight to let the flavours develop.

On serving day, microwave the pistachio paste for 20 to 30 seconds on high to loosen it. Spread it over the top of the Pistamisu and smooth it out quickly with a palette knife before it sets. Finally, sprinkle the toasted chopped pistachios on top, covering the surface. Serve your Pistamisu chilled, cut into small, indulgent portions, and enjoy the perfect blend of pistachio, coffee, and cream. Whether you’re celebrating Tiramisu Day or simply treating yourself to something new and exciting, this Pistamisu is bound to be a showstopper!