World’s largest chocolate banana? Chef Amaury Guichon sets new Guinness Record!

Famous chocolatier and pastry chef Amaury Guichon, known for his elaborate chocolate sculptures, recently set a Guinness World Record for crafting a 66-inch tall by 29.57-inch wide banana entirely from chocolate. This remarkable achievement took place at his pastry academy in Las Vegas, adding an important milestone to his already impressive career in pastry art. Chef Amaury Guichon sets Guinness Record with 66 inch sculpted chocolate banana

In a video shared by him, he is seen sculpting this piece step by step which seems to be a magnificent process overall. Guinness World Records later reposted his video and interviewed him as well. Chef Guichon talked about the various complexities and difficulties he faced while working with both, liquid and solid forms of chocolate at the same temperature. Despite these challenges, Chef Amaury said that this project was an exciting opportunity to push the boundaries of his pastry art.

The internet was captivated by his extraordinary feat, with many social media users offering their congratulations. Comments poured in under his post, with one user stating, “Glad he’s finally getting the global recognition he deserves,” while another added, “Well deserved. He does beautiful art with chocolates.” Many others praised the achievement, with sentiments like, “This is long overdue. I’m glad he got recognized for his craftsmanship. Congratulations!”

This achievement marks Guichon’s second entry in the Guinness World Records. His first record was for the largest chocolate sculpture of a balloon animal, in which he sculpted a dog entirely from chocolate and later sprayed it with pink colouring made of cocoa butter and food-safe dye. Both records reflect his commitment to pushing the boundaries of pastry art.

Chef Amaury Guichon’s accomplishments highlight not only his mastery of chocolate but also his innovative contributions to the art of pastry. His record-breaking banana sculpture is yet another accomplishment of his dedication and his continued impact on the culinary world.