You don't need to be American to enjoy this star-spangled sangria on 4th of July

If you too have grown up watching film after film making a big deal about what to do during the hallowed '4th of July weekend', this one is sure to catch your interest. A quick star-spangled drink for some on-the-spot 4th of July revelry!

We don't shy away from celebrating things here, and stirring up the easiest sangria recipe — which mind you, is just as easily on-theme aesthetically for this American holiday — seems like divine intervention, egging you on to kickstart the weekend on a high note (see what we did there).

Essentially a federal holiday in the United States, it's the world power's 'Independence Day', so to speak. The day commemorates the ratification of the Declaration of Independence by the Second Continental Congress back in 1776, which is the date when the United States of America was formally established. A typical 4th of July weekend in the States entails beach time, cookouts, fireworks, and of course, lots of booze. And that sounds like a gala time. We have just the first step that'll get you in the mood for the rest, so get going!

Star-spangled sangria

Ingredients: Red wine - 1 bottle, cranberry juice - 1.5 cups, brandy - 1 cup, freshly squeezed juice from 1 large orange, fresh blueberries - 2 cups, fresh strawberries cut in quarters - 250gms, club soda

Method: In a large pitcher, add the wine, cranberry juice, brandy and orange juice. Drop in the blueberries and strawberries and chill for a few hours. This will serve as the 'concentrate' for the final drink, albeit one you are to use generously. Once ready to commence the drinking games, half fill your choice of serving glasses with ice. Use a slotted spoon to add in the fruit and fill about half the glass with your fruit-infused wine concentrate. Top up with club soda and that's it, you're all ready and revved up for some 4th of July shenanigans.

Pro-tip: Try to get your hands on some star-shaped ice molds to make your drink literally spangled with stars.

Like we said, you don't really need to be American to turn the fun up, star-spangled style!