Jun 03, 2025
Beer chuski: The boozy snow cone that’s breaking the internet

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 03, 2025 04:05 PM IST

The nostalgic childhood gola just got a boozy upgrade; cheers to the favourite shaved ice with a twist

In terms of barf ka gola, the evergreen, childhood classic, flavours are kaala khatta, orange, paan, gulaab, lemon, blue lagoon, raspberry and jamun on the Indian streets. But there's now a new contender on the block, beer gola. Yes, you read that right. It’s your childhood favourite snow cone with an unexpected boozy twist! But this latest viral version swaps the fruity flavours for beer, offering a bold, grown-up take on the classic.

The boozy snow cone that’s breaking the internet(Photos: branded._.insaan/Instagram)
The boozy snow cone that’s breaking the internet(Photos: branded._.insaan/Instagram)

A video shared by Instagram food vlogger branded._.insaan shows the step-by-step prep. It begins with a vendor shaving a large block of ice using an old-school machine. The ice shavings are then shaped into a cone, fixed with a stick, and placed upside down into a plastic cup. And then comes the twist; instead of syrups, a chilled bottle of beer is cracked open and poured right over it.

 

The customer then stirs the gola, letting the beer soak in for that frosty, fizzy flavour. The post has currently gone viral with a view count of 4.7 million, and is captioned as, “Have you even tried Beer vala Gola?”

This concoction has received mixed reactions from social media, with several appreciating the idea while others are excited about trying it. One user wrote, “yesss at my holi party”, while another said 

Written by: Rajlekha Roy Burman

June 03, 2025
