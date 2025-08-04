Cocktail culture in India thrives with innovative bars on the Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025 list

Gone are the days when cocktails in India meant basic mixers and syrupy concoctions. The country’s bar culture has not just evolved — it’s exploded onto the global stage. At this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025, India made a strong statement with five entries, led by newcomers and stalwarts redefining the drinking experience. Here’s how they’re shaking things up. Cocktail culture in India thrives with innovative bars at Asia's 50 Best Bars

Lair, Delhi (Rank 8)

Lair’s philosophy is rooted in precision, storytelling and regional pride. Its latest menu takes drinkers across four Indian landscapes: the mountains, the Indo-Gangetic plains, the coast and the Central Highlands. Each section highlights a hero ingredient native to the region. Think: The Wisdom, a whisky and wine blend from the Great Mountains, or Not A Berry, a gin-based cocktail from the Central Highlands. “We wanted guests to correlate flavours with the terrain,” says Jairaj Singh Solanki, co-founder, adding, “We also constantly evolve based on guest feedback, which keeps us grounded and forward-thinking.”

Boilermaker, Goa (Rank 30)

Tucked away in Goa, Boilermaker has become a favourite for locals and tourists alike. The drinks are fun, layered and unafraid to experiment, like the Picasso Sour (Lillet Blanc, Darjeeling tea, pickled and cherry tomatoes), or the cheekily named Why Did The Onion Blush? (gin, lychee, red onion, and yoghurt). Their recipe for success? Thoughtfulness.

“One night, a group walked in after the kitchen closed. Instead of turning them away, we served them our staff meal,” shares co-founder Pankaj Balachandran, adding, “They came back the next day, and became regulars. It’s these little things that define who we are.”

ZLB23 at The Leela Palace, Bengaluru (Rank 31)

At ZLB23, the bar experience is shaped by a deep respect for local biodiversity and cultural memory. Their new menu, Native, celebrates the land of Karnataka through storytelling and ingredients. Highlights include Fire & Water (spice brine, native peppers), Coco Irish Fizz (tender coconut water, Irish whiskey), and Annanas (Rani pineapple, pandan, almond).

“We listen to guests, whether they want something classic or something wild,” says Naval Kukreti, Director of F&B at The Leela Palace, adding, “We honour both approaches, but always root our drinks in where we are.”

Also on the list...

Soka (Rank 28) and Bar Spirit Forward (Rank 37), both from Bengaluru, round out India’s strong presence this year.