    Drake celebrates Oktoberfest in style as his Germany tour winds down

    Drake wrapped up his Germany tour in true Bavarian style, taking in the Oktoberfest vibes before heading off

    Published on: Sep 30, 2025 5:49 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Drake wrapped up his Germany tour in true Bavarian style, taking in the Oktoberfest vibes before heading off. Last weekend, he shared a photo carousel rocking a traditional festival-ready look paired with his signature OVO owl pendant and a cheeky button that read “Too hot to hendl.” His caption? Just one word: “OKTOBERFEST.”

    Drake (Photo: Instagram)
    Drake (Photo: Instagram)

    His ensemble was a pair of denim overalls with elaborate red and silver beading, which was quickly identified as a rare vintage Chanel piece from the brand's Fall/Winter 1993 collection. The exclusive, eye-catching "lederhosen" is reportedly valued at a cool $15,000.

    He completed the look with a white long-sleeved button-down shirt, knee-high wool socks, and clear, thick-rimmed glasses, along with his OVO owl pendant. The "Too hot to hendl" button was actually a Lebkuchenherzen—a gingerbread heart cookie pin—and he also sported a Wiesn Glupperl (an engraved clothespin) with his name on it.

