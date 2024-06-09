Fruity and adventurous: Iced teas make for an icy blast of freshness this summer

A pitcher of iced tea served with sliced lemons and ice can refresh you as no other ice cream or popsicle can. This classic drink can drive away any thoughts of the sun beating down your head and your brow slicked with sweat. L to R: Blue butterfly pea iced tea, lemongrass iced tea and Thai iced tea

Finding its origin in the hospitality culture customary of the Southern states of the US, iced tea is a close cousin of sweet tea. Black tea is brewed at double strength with generous helpings of sugar added to it. It’s then diluted with cold water and cooled with ice. The difference between the two? Sugar. Iced tea is usually served sans sugar. "An iced tea seamlessly blends with any meal. Its subtle sweetness and variety of flavours complement a range of dishes. Whether it is infused with herbs, fruits or a splash of alcohol, iced teas are the ultimate go-to drink for a refreshing, palate-pleasing beverage,” explains Deepak Jiyal, Head Mixologist at The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Delhi.

The classic iced tea is a close cousin of the sweet tea popular in the southern states of the USA(unsplash)

Explaining how iced tea found its way into the Indian culinary repertoire, Nikhil Merchant, a gourmet consultant, says, “Iced teas are a very American concept that permeated the Indian food cultures sometime in the late 20th century with the entrance of Western F&B franchises and growing cafe culture."

India is a nation that loves its tea, having consumed around 1.2 billion kgs of tea in 2022. These fast-food brands wanted to create a space for themselves in the Indian market by offering some options. “Franchises like McDonald’s and KFC (first opened in October 1996 and June 1995, respectively) probably also wanted a standardised menu for the global traveller travelling to India,” Merchant explains.

India’s love for lemon and peach-flavoured iced tea

It is no surprise that Indians fell in love with this American classic. Flip enough of menu pages and you will see it pop up in the smallest of cafes and the biggest of restaurants. Merchant opines, “Lemon is a pretty common ingredient for iced teas in America as it is served with a lemon wedge. However, peach-flavoured iced teas are an outlier. Nevertheless, it might’ve come about as certain artificial flavours are banned in India due to safety concerns.”

Peach iced tea is a fan-favourite among Indians(shutterstock)

In India, the love for iced tea, especially in flavours like peach and lemon, is driven by several factors. The country’s predominantly warm weather makes a chilled, flavourful drink extremely appealing, suggests Vikram Achanta, Co-Founder, 30BestBarsIndia.

“Peach and lemon flavours are particularly popular because they provide a sweet and tangy refreshment that complements the strong base of tea. Additionally, iced tea offers a modern, refreshing twist that resonates with both traditional tea drinkers and the younger, trend-conscious generation,” he adds. In India, one of the biggest and first brands to make iced tea popular is Lipton and Nestea, with their easy-to-make powder ice teas.

An exciting new world of flavours

With the hospitality industry having a renaissance and mixologists trying to grab the most eyeballs with their exotic concoctions, the iced tea is also having a glow-up. "Recent research reveals an exciting trend in the iced tea market, especially within the alco-bev industry. People are seeking fresh and innovative flavours and there is a thirst for exotic fruit fusions and adventurous, non-alcoholic iced teas,” explains Mahesh Burman, Bar Manager, Nouba Kitchen and Bar, Jaipur, who is experimenting with strawberry, raspberry, passionfruit and pomegranate iced teas.

Butterfly pea iced tea at Nara Thai, Mumbai

There is a shift taking place as people are getting more health-conscious and even skipping alcoholic drinks when they go out. According to reports, the demand for spirits saw a dip, reaching only 4% in 2023. While this can be attributed to increased taxes, a high baseline, and a reduction in alcohol consumption by consumers, the end result is that people want fun and unique non-alcoholic beverages. Agreeing, Sanjay Singh Bisht, Head Mixologist at Blanca, Delhi, says, “New flavours such as hibiscus-rose-fennel, blueberry-basil, and mango-passion fruit are capturing the interest of consumers who are looking for sophisticated, non-alcoholic options."

At Nara Thai, Mumbai, Rosslyn Karpanam, Assistant Bar Manager, is serving up a lemongrass iced tea that is brewed with jasmine tea and slightly crushed fresh lemongrass and ginger slices are added to it. To the vividly blue butterfly pea iced tea, a squeeze of lime juice creates a chemical reaction that changes it to a mesmerising purple colour.

Popular iced tea around the world

Hibiscus iced tea (Mexico)

Hibiscus iced tea aka Agua de Jamaica (shutterstock)

Agua de Jamaica is an iced tea popular in Mexico. At POMPA, Mumbai, beverage manager Akash Singh serves up a Hibiscus iced tea that is a combination of Mexican-sourced wild Rosella, which adds a floral and earthy flavour, along with the fruitiness from pineapple sacchuram (a syrup made from pineapple peels) and agave nectar. A little lemon juice balances out the drink, to which is added locally sourced Assam tea.

Cha Yen (Thailand)

Thai iced tea aka Chen Yen(unsplash)

Somewhat similar to the Indian masala chai, Chen Yen or the iced tea served in Thailand has a mix of spices like star anise, cardamom and cloves. Karpanam says, “A flavorful beverage with a distinct Thai twist, brew black Thai tea and let it cool. Add condensed milk and give it a mix till combined and frothy. Pour into a glass filled with ice.”

Iced Sencha (Japan)

A modern twist on traditional Japanese green tea, iced sencha is beloved for its clean, grassy flavour and health benefits. To make it, Aranya Sain, Associate Director Of Food & Beverage, JW Marriott, Kolkata, says, “Allow Sencha tea leaves to steep in water in the refrigerator for two to six hours. Strain and pour the brewed tea over ice.”

And not to forget the alcohol

John Daly/Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

Named after two golfing legends, this summertime staple combines two classics – iced tea and lemonade. While the alcoholic drink, the John Daly, is made by mixing lemonade, green tea and vodka, the Arnold Palmer is just the latter two served together. Avirupa Yadav, Asst Food and Beverage Manager Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa, says, “Traditionally black tea is used but you can use green tea too. The ratio of freshly squeezed lemon juice and tea can vary according to taste."

Godfather Iced Tea

Godfather Iced Tea at Geist Brewing Co., Bengaluru

Experimenting with and reinventing classic drinks is crucial in the world of mixology. Showcasing their version of the Long Island Iced Tea, Revanth Buga, Assistant Manager Geist Brewing Co., Bengaluru, says, “LIITs are incredibly popular along with beers here. In our Godfather Iced Tea, we used our in-house Geist James Blond instead of cola. We also add orange liqueur, gin, white rum, vodka and a hint of lime.