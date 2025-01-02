Menu Explore
Hot Dr. Pepper with lemon: The unexpected holiday drink taking over social media

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 02, 2025 02:19 PM IST

Hot Dr. Pepper is the internet’s surprising holiday trend, offering a warm twist to the classic soda.

Hot Dr. Pepper? Yes, you read that right. The internet’s latest holiday obsession is taking a classic soda and giving it a warm, citrusy twist. What started as a quirky social media has turned into a full-blown trend, with fans claiming the heated version is a game-changer.

Hot dr. Pepper with lemon is the new holiday favourite drink. (Source: Youtube)
Hot dr. Pepper with lemon is the new holiday favourite drink. (Source: Youtube)

Morgan Chomps shared her method for making the drink, pouring Dr. Pepper into a crockpot, adding fresh lemon slices, and letting it gently heat. For a faster option, she microwaves it with a sprinkle of crystallized lemon. “This is soda on a whole ‘nother level,” she says in her viral video.

Not everyone’s convinced. Critics in the comments called it “weird” and “unnecessary,” but fans insist there’s something special about it. Morgan explained that warming the soda brings out its spicy, almost almond-like flavors. “The lemon really ties it all together,” she said, sipping the hot drink

.

Interestingly, this isn’t a TikTok or Instagram invention. According to NYPost, ads from the 1960s promoted hot Dr. Pepper as a festive treat, and some suggested adding a splash of rum for extra holiday cheer. Older fans chimed in, saying it’s been around for decades.

“My mom used to make this in the ’70s,” one commenter said. “I didn’t realize it was still a thing!”

Others remembered it fondly. “I knew a guy in college who kept a hot pot in his dorm just to make this,” someone wrote.

Still, opinions are divided. One person said, “This sounds disgusting,” while another replied, “It’s my new go-to winter drink.”

