Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

On National Espresso Day, these 3 coffee-based cocktails are sure to impress everyone

ByAbigail banerji
Nov 23, 2024 08:58 PM IST

Coffee lover or just someone who wants to try a new cocktail recipe, these three easy and fun drinks will elevate your weekend plans

A fun cocktail can elevate any weekend plan, whether you are relaxing at home or pre-gaming before heading out on the town. Why not celebrate one of the world’s most beloved coffee creations — the bold and aromatic espresso — today, on National Espresso Day? Beyond your classic shot of espresso, there are countless ways to savour this beverage, like an indulgent espresso martini, a unique negroni and more.

Espresso makes for an delicious addition to cocktails (unsplash)
Espresso makes for an delicious addition to cocktails (unsplash)

Creat a fun cocktail that stuff you will find in your pantry and bar cart and enjoy a delicious cocktail that will also impress friends and family. These three recipes highlight espresso's versatility and add a fun touch to the celebrations.

Chocolate & coffee Negroni

Chocolate & coffee Negroni
Chocolate & coffee Negroni

Ingredients:

30ml - Gin

30ml - Campari

30ml - Cacao nibs-infused rosso vermouth

2 dashes - Chocolate bitters

Method:

To make the Cacao Nibs-Infused Rosso:

Put 40gms of cacao nibs and 200ml of rosso vermouth in a sealed bag. Seal the bag in a container with water. 

Set the machine temperature at 60degree for 30mins. Once it hits the temperature, put the bag inside and leave it. 

Put the bag in an ice bath. 

Strain it through a filter paper so you don't have any sediments.

To make the cocktail:

Pour the mix into an aeropress with 10gms of coarse coffee grind.

Stir it once and then plunge it down.

Pour the liquid over the block of ice.

Garnish with dark chocolate brittle with sea salt

Inputs by Sixteen33, Bandra, Mumbai

 

Espresso Martini

Espresso martini
Espresso martini

Ingredients:

45 ml - Vodka

30 ml - Kahlúa

1 shot - Espresso

Method:

Pour all ingredients into a shaker and give it a good shake with some ice.

Strain it into a chilled Martini glass and garnish with a single coffee bean.

Inputs by Butterfly High, Lower Parel, Mumbai

 

First Kiss

First Kiss
First Kiss

Ingredients:

60ml - Bourbon Whiskey 

30ml - Espresso Shot

15ml - Condensed milk 

15ml - Rose Syrup 

Method:

Add all the ingredients into a shaker with ice. 

Shake it thoroughly. 

Double-strain the drink into a martini glass.

Garnish with Little Heart Biscuits

Inputs by Millo, Lower Parel, Mumbai

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Advertisement
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On