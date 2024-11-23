On National Espresso Day, these 3 coffee-based cocktails are sure to impress everyone

A fun cocktail can elevate any weekend plan, whether you are relaxing at home or pre-gaming before heading out on the town. Why not celebrate one of the world’s most beloved coffee creations — the bold and aromatic espresso — today, on National Espresso Day? Beyond your classic shot of espresso, there are countless ways to savour this beverage, like an indulgent espresso martini, a unique negroni and more. Espresso makes for an delicious addition to cocktails (unsplash)

Creat a fun cocktail that stuff you will find in your pantry and bar cart and enjoy a delicious cocktail that will also impress friends and family. These three recipes highlight espresso's versatility and add a fun touch to the celebrations.

Chocolate & coffee Negroni

Chocolate & coffee Negroni

Ingredients:

30ml - Gin

30ml - Campari

30ml - Cacao nibs-infused rosso vermouth

2 dashes - Chocolate bitters

Method:

To make the Cacao Nibs-Infused Rosso:

Put 40gms of cacao nibs and 200ml of rosso vermouth in a sealed bag. Seal the bag in a container with water.

Set the machine temperature at 60degree for 30mins. Once it hits the temperature, put the bag inside and leave it.

Put the bag in an ice bath.

Strain it through a filter paper so you don't have any sediments.

To make the cocktail:

Pour the mix into an aeropress with 10gms of coarse coffee grind.

Stir it once and then plunge it down.

Pour the liquid over the block of ice.

Garnish with dark chocolate brittle with sea salt

Inputs by Sixteen33, Bandra, Mumbai

Espresso Martini

Espresso martini

Ingredients:

45 ml - Vodka

30 ml - Kahlúa

1 shot - Espresso

Method:

Pour all ingredients into a shaker and give it a good shake with some ice.

Strain it into a chilled Martini glass and garnish with a single coffee bean.

Inputs by Butterfly High, Lower Parel, Mumbai

First Kiss

First Kiss

Ingredients:

60ml - Bourbon Whiskey

30ml - Espresso Shot

15ml - Condensed milk

15ml - Rose Syrup

Method:

Add all the ingredients into a shaker with ice.

Shake it thoroughly.

Double-strain the drink into a martini glass.

Garnish with Little Heart Biscuits

Inputs by Millo, Lower Parel, Mumbai