The Kerala government might soon approve production of light alcohol from fruits
The Kerala government will soon give a nod to the production of fruit-based alcohol, a decision which will be considered in the upcoming Assembly Finance Subject Committee. This has been a much-demanded policy change insisted on by farmer organisations to include pineapples, jackfruit, bananas and cashews among other fruits to increase the value output of their overall production.
In 2022, new legislation for the Kerala Small Scale Winery Rules incorporated Assembly Subject Committee amendments to approve the production of Hortiwine by manufacturing units. Hortiwine is a light wine produced from fruits and other farm produce that contains up to 15.5% alcohol.
This will not only help develop the local alco-bev scene but also attract more farmers to invest and innovate in this sector. According to the district communities, the fruit-based alco-bev industry can get a significant boost if the decision comes into effect.