close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity High Spirits / The Kerala government might soon approve production of light alcohol from fruits

The Kerala government might soon approve production of light alcohol from fruits

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 15, 2024 04:55 PM IST

According to the district communities, the fruit-based alco-bev industry can get a significant boost if the decision comes into effect.

The Kerala government will soon give a nod to the production of fruit-based alcohol, a decision which will be considered in the upcoming Assembly Finance Subject Committee. This has been a much-demanded policy change insisted on by farmer organisations to include pineapples, jackfruit, bananas and cashews among other fruits to increase the value output of their overall production.

Hortiwine is a light wine produced from fruits and other farm produce that contains up to 15.5% alcohol.
Hortiwine is a light wine produced from fruits and other farm produce that contains up to 15.5% alcohol.

In 2022, new legislation for the Kerala Small Scale Winery Rules incorporated Assembly Subject Committee amendments to approve the production of Hortiwine by manufacturing units. Hortiwine is a light wine produced from fruits and other farm produce that contains up to 15.5% alcohol.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

This will not only help develop the local alco-bev scene but also attract more farmers to invest and innovate in this sector. According to the district communities, the fruit-based alco-bev industry can get a significant boost if the decision comes into effect.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On