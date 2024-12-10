What is Pornstar martini? The drink everyone is searching for

Just when you thought 2024 would be all about kale smoothies and mocktails, Google has revealed a surprising trend: the Pornstar Martini is one of the top searches of the year. With its Instagram-ready vibes and tropical twist, the Pornstar Martini is all the rage. We spoke to mixologists to find out what makes this drink so iconic and why it continues to trend.



The allure of Pornstar martini



First crafted in 2002 by London bartender Douglas Ankrah at Lab Bar, the Pornstar Martini was designed to evoke a sense of indulgence and glamour. Ankrah’s vision of a playful, opulent cocktail resulted in a drink that not only dazzled with its flavor but also turned heads with its provocative name. The cocktail is a combination of vanilla vodka, passion fruit purée, lime juice, and a shot of Prosecco or Champagne on the side.

The cocktail is a combination of vanilla vodka, passion fruit purée, lime juice, and a shot of Prosecco or Champagne on the side and it quickly became a bar menu staple. Two decades later, it remains a go-to choice for cocktail enthusiasts and social media influencers alike.



A modern day icon

Since its creation, the Pornstar Martini has gained a cult following, especially in the UK, where it’s one of the most ordered cocktails. Its popularity has inspired countless variations and interpretations, from Pornstar Martini-flavored desserts to canned ready-to-drink versions. The cocktail also often appears in pop culture and social media.



What’s in the mix?

Here's the recipe for classic Pornstar martini:

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces vanilla vodka

1/2 ounce passion fruit liqueur (such as Passoã or De Kuyper)

1 ounce passion fruit puree

1/2 ounce freshly squeezed lime juice

1/2 ounce vanilla simple syrup

2 ounces sparkling wine, chilled

Garnish: 1/2 fresh passion fruit

Steps:

Combine vanilla vodka, passion fruit liqueur, passion fruit puree, lime juice, and vanilla simple syrup in a shaker with ice.

Shake vigorously until the mixture is cold.

Pour into a chilled coupe glass, using a strainer to remove ice.

Place half a fresh passion fruit on top.

Serve with sparkling wine: Offer 2 ounces of sparkling wine on the side in a small glass or carafe.