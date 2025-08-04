This boozy frozen dessert will transport you right to the coasts of Italy: Recipe!

It's White Wine Day! Italy's calling your name this White Wine Day!(Photos: X)

Now today may seem like the perfect day to crack open one of those exquisite, expensive bottles (or even budget wine — we don't judge) and sip on a chilled glass in peace. But, we will forever be the first advocates of being bougie, and so we have for your this scrumptious frozen, boozy dessert you can sip on, with the prosecco being the front and centre spirit star. Trust us, one sip, and you'll be transported to the coasts of Italy — so let's get whipping.

Sgroppino

Ingredients: Lemon sorbet - 3tbsps, vodka - 1/2 ounce, prosecco - 1 ounce, lemon wedge - 1 for garnish

Method: Scoop the sorbet into a sturdy glass and pour in the vodka and prosecco. This is to be whipped till the texture turns somewhat creamy though you do want the consistency to be something that can be sipped on, albeit with a little bit of a bite. Think — slushie-core. This is to be served absolutely chilled, with a lemon for garnish.

If you're wondering a trusty place to get your sorbet from — which will be the main foundation of your boozy, frozen dessert, just make your own! It literally is that easy. A Good Food recipe will direct you to boil 250gms of white caster sugar in 250ml of water with a thick lemon peel. Wait for the sugar to dissolve over 2 to 3 minutes, and then discard the lemon peel. Add the lemon juice to this sugar mixture with a splash of vodka (to make your dessert extra boozy) and pour into a freezer-safe bowl before freezing for at least an hour and a half. And that's it, you have your very own batch of boozy sorbet.

(recipe from Food & Wine)

We hope your week's off to a sweet and sumptuous start with White Wine Day on the roster!