The classic French tip gets a glam update with 2025's hottest mani trend, nail crowns

Whether you like getting down and dirty in the delicate upkeep of your nails or have made a blissful ritual out of sipping on your favourite coffee concoction while a seasoned nail tech takes care of it for you, every nail enthusiast has a nail aesthetic that they keep revisiting or simply don't budge from. Solid colours, moody palettes, pop neons, swirls, intricate art, rhinestones, jewels...the possibilities of self expression through your tippy tips are literally endless. French tips are getting a glam makeover in 2025 with the soon-to-boom nail crown trend: How to get it right!

That being said, the classic French manicure, despite the absolute boom of the nail industry in recent years, has held a dignified position of being elite and one of a kind. And while there truly is nothing like a glossy fresh set of French-kissed nails, the 2025 nail scene brings with it a subtle, but very glam-coded update to it.

We're introducing to you, potentially the next big debate after the gel versus acrylic camps — a classic French set or nail crowns?

So what really are nail crowns?

Put very simply, they're 'jewels' for your tips. The rule of thumb is quite simple. You follow the skin-toned base colour but instead of going in with the pristine white tip lining it you switch it out with some hardcore jewels. We are after all, in the era of rhinestones!

A less intense take on this would also be to go with a line of glittering shimmer, in silver, gold or whichever hue catches your mood. The point is, to give the illusion of your nails carrying a 'crown' worth a second take.

If you're a maximalist when it comes to the skin you choose to put your nails in, you could also deviate from the nude-pink base, switching it up with a solid colour, and then the thin line of bejewel-ment. Something for everyone then!

Ready to get your nails crowned next appointment?