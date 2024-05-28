8 times Mouni Roy set social media on fire in her smokin' hot bikinis

When you are someone as gorgeous and fit as television’s OG Naagin Mouni Roy, you can slay in any outfit you choose to wear. However the actor, who is happily married to businessman Suraj Nambiar, has a special place in her heart and wardrobe for bikinis. Proof of the same is her frequent holiday pictures on social media, the most recent being an escapade to Bali. While Mouni cools off in the tropical paradise, let’s revisit times she set the internet on fire with her smoking hot bikini pictures. Mouni Roy giving us some solid inspo for summers in her bikini collection

Blue for Bali

In her most recent holiday photo dump from Bali, Mouni rocked a cut-out royal blue bikini with a baggy crop top. The actor looks quite relaxed as she enjoys the beach and floats around the sea

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Vacay with her BFF

Back in December last year, Mouni took a break and went on vacation with her new bestie Disha Patani. The two had a gala time and proof of the same are these pictures and videos of them twinning in animal print bikinis. While Disha opted for tiger print, Mouni sizzled in a leopard print swimsuit

Tropical colours

Mouni left us gasping for air with these stunning photos from her balcony during a holiday in Capri. The look consists of open hair, a halter-neck bikini top and a matching sarong which naturally makes the actor’s flawless skin glow in the Italian sun

Abstract for Florida

2023 was a year when Mouni got the chance to travel across the globe, especially holiday destinations with beaches. This next post is a photo dump from her trip to Miami, Florida where the actor decided to ‘beach more, worry less’ in a multicoloured bikini which reminded us of an abstract painting

Yellow yellow, sexy fellow

In this embroidered yellow bikini, Mouni gave the sun some solid competition as she shined bright during her time in Dubai. Through this post, the Naagin star not only flaunted her perfect tan and slender physique but also her luxurious hotel room

Twinning with the ocean

Mouni set the internet on fire when she channelled her inner ballerina and struck a pose in her halter-neck blue and white bikini. She looked stunning while twinning with the deep blue ocean

Real-life Barbie doll

Mouni can slay any colour palette, but she managed to look like a real-life Barbie in this hot pink halter-neck two-piece bikini. This was the actor’s OOTD for a boat ride in the ocean during her visit to Maldives

Lost in paradise

If Mouni had to choose one outfit to spend her entire life in, she could pick a bikini because she wears two-piece swimsuits so well! Just look at her strolling around the beach so comfortably in this blue and neon yellow bikini. What a total diva

The biggest reason why Mouni can pull off each one of these bikinis is her carefree approach. So this summer take inspiration from the actor and her wardrobe, and slay like a queen!