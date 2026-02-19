Edit Profile
    A new mood in menswear: FDCI India Men’s Weekend 2026

    While the runway and lounge areas felt breezy and relaxed, the “behind-the-scenes” areas were full of chaotic energy

    Updated on: Feb 19, 2026 10:59 PM IST
    By Sanchita Kalra
    The historic Diggi Palace recently hosted the House of Glenfiddich presents the FDCI India Men’s Weekend 2026.

    This year, the drama moved beyond simple outfits
    This year, the drama moved beyond simple outfits

    With perfect weather and a royal setting, the event showed that Indian men’s fashion is about more than just clothes, it is about storytelling and performance art.

    While the runway and lounge areas felt breezy and relaxed, the “behind-the-scenes” areas were full of chaotic energy.

    Designers rushed around while models lounged by the pool, waiting for their cues to step into the spotlight.

    This year, the drama moved beyond simple outfits. The event featured models walking to roaring drumbeats and dancer Varun Dagar performing fluid moves to traditional folk music against the palace’s high ceilings.

    As Sunil Sethi, FDCI Chairman, noted: “FDCI India Men’s Weekend has always been a focused platform that reflects the evolving identity of Indian menswear.”

    The collection highlights

    Abraham & Thakore: They started with a splash, literally. Two models climbed out of the palace pool to start the show. The collection featured “Sartorial Sarongs,” a fancy version of the traditional lungi, with patterns like stripes, paperclips, and drawings of Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal.

    JJ Valaya: His collection, "The Valaya Man: East," featured Manavaditya Singh Rathore. It offered a simple, modern take on royal clothes with comfortable, flowing shapes.

    Rajesh Pratap Singh: He focused on classic Indian fabrics and expert tailoring, sticking to simple colors like black, navy, grey, and red.

    Ashish N Soni: This show was playful and bold, featuring tiny “handkerchief” prints on jackets and loose pants, styled with fun accessories like knee-high socks and caps.

    Pawan Sachdevaa: His collection, "The After Dark," focused on sharp outfits for men, with Sahil Salathia appearing as the showstopper.

    Nitin Bal Chauhan: He presented a “mystic” collection inspired by a Himalayan folk tale called Gugga.

    Samant Chauhan: His "Rose" collection was inspired by a childhood memory of admiring flowers without picking them.

    Dhruv Vaish: He turned the "hidden" parts of tailoring into a visible part of his designs.

    A refreshing change

    A major highlight was seeing fashion legends like Sonalika Sahay, Marc Robinson, Lakshmi Rana, Alison A Woodham, and Lubna Adam move from modeling to working behind the scenes. Now acting as show directors and choreographers, they brought a fresh and exciting new energy to the runway

    Closing the event, Kartik Mohindra, Managing Director of William Grant & Sons India, shared: “At the House of Glenfiddich, we believe true luxury lies in craft, intent, and legacy—values that resonate deeply with FDCI’s vision for nurturing emerging talent.”

    • Sanchita Kalra
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Sanchita Kalra

      Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.

