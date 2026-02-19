A new mood in menswear: FDCI India Men’s Weekend 2026

The historic Diggi Palace recently hosted the House of Glenfiddich presents the FDCI India Men’s Weekend 2026. This year, the drama moved beyond simple outfits

With perfect weather and a royal setting, the event showed that Indian men’s fashion is about more than just clothes, it is about storytelling and performance art.

While the runway and lounge areas felt breezy and relaxed, the “behind-the-scenes” areas were full of chaotic energy.

Designers rushed around while models lounged by the pool, waiting for their cues to step into the spotlight.

