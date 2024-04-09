Ace the corset craze inspired by Bollywood divas
The corset is having a moment in Bollywood, and these leading ladies are showing us how to wear them. Here are inspo-worthy corset looks for every occasion
SPORTY CHIC
Kriti Sanon proves comfort and style can go hand in hand, as she pairs a structured corset with utilitarian cargo pants. The contrasting elements - the feminine corset with the rugged pants - create a unique fashion-forward look.
DESI FUSION
Kharbanda offers a fresh take on the traditional wear. She pairs a corset with a lehenga and dupatta, creating a look that's both modern and cultural. The statement jhumkas, kanauti and maang tikka, add a touch of ethnic flair, while the decision to forgo a necklace keeps the focus on the corset-lehenga combo.
RED CARPET ROYALTY
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a floor-length corset gown.The figure-hugging silhouette accentuates her curves, while the lack of bold accessories allows the dress to speak for itself. Her emerald ring adds a touch of sophistication and completes the look.
DENIM DIVA
Alia Bhatt elevates casual denim with a structured corset top. The fitted silhouette creates a flattering shape, and adds glamour to her overall casual look. Keeping accessories minimal, with just a pair of gold earrings, her corset manages to take the centre stage.
MODERN ROMANCE
Alaya F embraces a dreamy vibe with a mesh corset top. The light and breezy corset fabric makes for a bold look, while the green wrap skirt infuses a pop of colour. Leaving her hair down and opting for a soft glam makeup, she keeps the overall feel effortless and romantic.