Acne patches: Is Gen Z's new favourite skincare obsession a yay or nay?

Trust the new generation to come up with novel beauty products! According to trends platform Glimpse, the interest in acne patches grew 44% over the past year and is at a current volume of 1,21,000 searches per month. So, it’s no surprise that recently actor Anne Hathaway also jumped on the beauty accessorising trend bandwagon. Celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber and others have often embraced acne patches (Photos: Instagram)

Recently, Anne Hathaway also jumped on the beauty accessorising trend bandwagon(Photo: Instagram)

At designer Kiko Kostadinov’s Fall/Winter showcase at Paris Fashion Week 2024, models donned silver star-shaped acne patches on their face, proving to normalise wearing them outside of homes.

Millie Bobby Brown wore butterfly-shaped acne patches on The Drew Barrymore Show(Photo: Instagram)

Many celebrities like singer Justin Bieber, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, actors Florence Pugh, Willow Smith and others have tried this quick acne fix too. Back home, actor Palak Tiwari has not shied away from using it.

Travis Scott wearing a bright yellow star-shaped acne patch(Photo: Instagram)

Dr Rinky Kapoor, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato- Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, says, “Acne patches, also known as pimple patches, are small adhesive stickers that are applied on the acne. Made from hydrocolloid, a gel-forming material, they absorb excess oil while reducing inflammation.”

With the primary idea to speed up healing. Dinyar Workingboxwalla, Aesthetician and Co- Founder, BiE, shares, “They are meant to minimise touching or picking at the blemish. Some patches are infused with acne-fighting ingredients like salicylic acid or tea tree oil, which claim to target the acne’s root cause.”

GEN Z SAYS ACNE SHAME NO MORE!

Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber posted a snap on her Instagram with star-shaped acne patch on her face(Photo: Instagram)

Decorative and spunky, these patches have earned a devoted following among adolescents and young adults. For Gen Z, these trendy accessories are used to make acne look cool and no longer feel any shame around it.

Kapoor agrees, “These patches are widely popular among Gen Z as it is one of the easiest ways to get rid of acne. For those enthusiastic about skincare, applying acne patches may feel therapeutic and fun.”

Selena Gomez has sported multi-coloured, star-shaped acne patches(Photo: Instagram)

Asserting the same, Workingboxwalla says, “Gen Z, with its love for quick fix solutions and visual results, find these appealing. Additionally, the skincare industry’s recent focus on Instagram-ready products means that acne patches, often designed with fun shapes or branding, fit perfectly into their aesthetic.”

Gen Z beauty content creator Priyanka Nazareth, who regularly uses acne patches says, “I have learnt to own these quirky patches now and use them more as an accessory. While it has not cured my acne breakouts but has curbed it and made it less obvious.“

YAY OR NAY FOR CYSTIC ACNE?

Models at Kiko Kostadinov’s Fall/Winter showcase at Paris Fashion Week 2024 wore star face acne patches(Photo: Instagram)

Workingboxwalla shares, “While acne patches may work for surface-level, superficial blemishes, they’re not a comprehensive or lasting solution. For larger, deeper-rooted acne issues, such as cystic acne, they’re ineffective. Cystic acne originates from a deeper level within the skin, where a small topical patch cannot access or address the inflammation.”

PROS

Convenient and easy to apply

Readily available in an affordable range online and in stores

Helps speed up the acne-healing process and reduces inflammation

Immediate protection from touching or picking, is crucial for preventing scarring

Temporary cosmetic concealment, which can be a confidence boost

CONS