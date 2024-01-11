close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Showstoppers / Agra's ode to Maa Sita: Peacock-inspired anklets

Agra's ode to Maa Sita: Peacock-inspired anklets

ByRuchika Garg
Jan 11, 2024 06:27 PM IST

The Agra Sarafa Association is offering silver anklets of 551gms to Maa Sita ahead of Ram Lalla's consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

Consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla will take place on Jan 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Making the celebration unique, devotees from various parts of the world are sending thoughtful gifts. One such gift is from Agra Sarafa Association, the biggest market of silver anklets in Asia. They have crafted a six feet broad silver anklet, inspired by peacock motifs.

These silver anklets is an offering to Saa Mita from The Agra Sarafa Association.
These silver anklets is an offering to Saa Mita from The Agra Sarafa Association.

Nitesh Aggarwal, President of the association says, “Our karigars worked for 20 days to create an intricate pattern on the anklets. We have engraved peacocks in the center because its our National bird and signifies beauty. Maa Sita is known to be the epitome of beauty and we wanted to create something exquisite that could compliment her charisma. That's why we decided to go ahead with the peacock pattern.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Fazal Ali, one of the workers who crafted the anklet feels extremely proud. He says, “It was my honour to make something so special for Maa Sita. My family jumped with joy when they saw me on television and got to know that I am one of the karigars. I can't wait to see how they look at her beautiful and holy feet.”

Priced at Rs. 40,000, it weighs 551gms. Elaborating on its design, another karigar, Manu Prajapati, shares, “We have gone ahead with the marble-meena design. It's has an arrangement of colourful mirco diamonds (zircon stone) at the border of anklets, an extremely intricate pattern. Two wheel like rotating structure have been placed on both the sides of peacock. We hope the design stands out with its uniqueness."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ruchika Garg

    Ruchika Garg writes on food, health, culture, and lifestyle for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out