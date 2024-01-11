Agra's ode to Maa Sita: Peacock-inspired anklets

Consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla will take place on Jan 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Making the celebration unique, devotees from various parts of the world are sending thoughtful gifts. One such gift is from Agra Sarafa Association, the biggest market of silver anklets in Asia. They have crafted a six feet broad silver anklet, inspired by peacock motifs. These silver anklets is an offering to Saa Mita from The Agra Sarafa Association.

Nitesh Aggarwal, President of the association says, “Our karigars worked for 20 days to create an intricate pattern on the anklets. We have engraved peacocks in the center because its our National bird and signifies beauty. Maa Sita is known to be the epitome of beauty and we wanted to create something exquisite that could compliment her charisma. That's why we decided to go ahead with the peacock pattern.”

Fazal Ali, one of the workers who crafted the anklet feels extremely proud. He says, “It was my honour to make something so special for Maa Sita. My family jumped with joy when they saw me on television and got to know that I am one of the karigars. I can't wait to see how they look at her beautiful and holy feet.”

Priced at Rs. 40,000, it weighs 551gms. Elaborating on its design, another karigar, Manu Prajapati, shares, “We have gone ahead with the marble-meena design. It's has an arrangement of colourful mirco diamonds (zircon stone) at the border of anklets, an extremely intricate pattern. Two wheel like rotating structure have been placed on both the sides of peacock. We hope the design stands out with its uniqueness."