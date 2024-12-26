Aishwarya Rai's Jodhaa Akbar lehenga by Neeta Lulla earns a spot in the Academy Museum: What makes it so timeless?

2024 has been a very eventful year for Aishwarya Rai, at least on the personal front. The actor has maintained her trademark composure even as incessant reports of her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan reportedly giving way, kept raising it's head time and again. Speculations for the most part have been put to rest, given their back-to-back public appearances together — a rare occurrence, the last being for daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's annual school day in which she was spotted along Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest son, AbRam. As far as professional milestones go, Aishwarya is surely ending the year on a high note and Ashutosh Gowariker's 2008 period drama Jodhaa Akbar is making sure of it. Aishwarya Rai was styled by Neeta Lulla for Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar (2008): The wedding ensemble now gets an Academy nod and feature(Photos: X)

Earlier this week, the official Instagram handle of The Academy shared a compilation montage from Jodhaa Akbar. Most of the video foused on Aishwarya's regal turn as Jodhaa, as she weds Akbar, played by Hrithik Roshan. The post was made to assert that the wedding ensemble shown in the film would now be showcased at the Academy Museum's Color in Exhibition. The montage also carried close up shots of the Neeta Lulla creation, draped up on a mannequin. Agreed this is more a sartorial ode than a recognition of Aishwarya's professional caliber. But then again, for an ensemble to be perceived as 'iconic', the one carrying it holds equal credit if not more and that's where Aishwarya's undeniable global appeal comes into play.

The Neeta Lulla piece in crimson and gold carries vibrant zardozi embroidery, centuries-old craftsmanship, a hidden gem and a peacock motif, India's national bird, crafted entirely out of jewels. "Neeta Lulla didn’t design a costume; she crafted a legacy", reads an excerpt from the caption, and we wholeheartedly agree with it.

Fans too, think it's a fitting tribute. Comments expressing the same read, “Ash does look like a princess of the past”, “Nobody does period films better than aishwarya” and “Regal. Both Aish and the lehenga. Fit for a queen indeed”.

Tickets for the exhibition are currently on sale. Jodhaa Akbar on the other hand, is available for streaming on OTT.