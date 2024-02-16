Alia Bhatt makes an ethereal statement in a green ombre pantsuit

Actor Alia Bhatt made a power move as she recently stepped out wearing a green ombré pantsuit set from designer Elie Saab. Featuring the unique hues of green colour called the Green Denver gradient, synonymous to the Lebanese fashion brand, the fit featured a blazer and flared pants that comes at a price of ₹3,86,356. She effortlessly made a case for corporate day-to-night wear in this look. Alia Bhatt in a green pantsuit set from the shelves of Elie Saab(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Even though it was an oversized look, Bhatt made a striking statement in the well-tailored outfit. Her single-breasted blazer came with a V-collared neckline that added a hint of sultriness to the boardroom fit. It also had a single, shiny metallic gold button at the waist, some buttons at the edge of the sleeve and the shoulder pads for a formal finish. She paired it with high-waisted, floor-length wide pants with dramatic flares in the same pastel green to dark green shade.

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actor closed off the look with stud earrings, a matching ring, chunky pristine white-coloured wedges and left her tresses open in a naturally wavy hairstyle. As for glam, she went for a natural make-up look with blushed cheeks and nude-coloured lips.