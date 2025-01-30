Skinimalism is having a moment: What is it and is it worth tweaking your beauty routine?

It is humanly impossible to be up to speed with the fashion and beauty circles' incessant churns of what's hot and what's not, let alone actually find enough time and nuance to implement them all. However, every now and then a line of practice or an aesthetic comes up, that you want to make the extra effort to make part of your routines. Skinimalism definitely fits the bill. Skinimalism: What is it and should you tweak your beauty routines for it?(Photos: Instagram/aliaabhatt, mira.kapoor)

The routine is in the name itself. Minimal products, maximum results. The original connotation of the trend was actually in reference to skincare, urging those tending to their skin to focus on the quality of the products being used as opposed to the number of steps being covered. RIP, those 15-step night time skin care routines. Phew!

Now take the same connotation, and apply it to the tenets of makeup. Long story short, skinimalism is basically asking you to (maybe temporarily maybe forever, who knows) kiss goodbye to the concept of 'full coverage' makeup. While a God send in its own right, skinimalism from the perspective of makeup brings with it a very fresh, Spring-kissed book of looks. We're basically going dewy and sheer and playing big (albeit subtly) on the skin-matching nudes and popping peaches and corals.

Take inspiration from Alia Bhatt. Though her outfit of choice for the big Sabyasachi at 25 years show was equal parts sultry and bejeweled, Alia kept things minimal on the makeup end — as she is known to do — letting the natural textures of her face pop through the sheer veil of coverage, set in place with plush peach cheeks and similar lips. Full props to the smoky brown kohl-rimmed eyes with a touch of bronze, for keeping to the minimal theme with a touch of jazz.

Another die hard fan of the aesthetic? Well Mira Kapoor of course. Not that we need any more proof than her skincare brand when it comes to her commitment to skin health, but for ages now, she has followed a templated makeup look which works wonders for her. A sheer base (if at all), pink or peach on the apples, thin-tipped liner flanked by a swipe of nude eyeshadow and a natural-toned pout. Never ceases to amaze.

So will you be going 'skinimal' this year?