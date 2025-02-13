Fashion faceoff: After Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor goes the gilded route in Gaurav Gupta breastplate — who wore it better?

We love a delicious, couture-coded fashion faceoff! After Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor turns out in a custom Gaurav Gupta gilded breastplate: Who wore it better?(Photos: Instagram/sonamkapoor, Gaurav Gupta)

Sonam Kapoor for one, seems to have almost entirely receded from the world of Bollywood since she tied the knot with husband Anand Ahuja, both welcoming their son Vayu, in 2022. This is not to say that Sonam has been completely AWOL from the public arena, but her appearances have truly whittled down to a rather exclusive status. Last night set the stage for one such moment. And knowing Sonam, she always has her best fashion foot forward.

Black, gold and thoroughly gilded was her aesthetic brief for the night, as styled by Rhea Kapoor. Dressed from head to toe in custom Gaurav Gupta, Sonam turned out in a golden breastplate with frozen drip details, paired with a ballgown midi in black carrying a textured swooping loop over the waist. While the ballgown midi is quite the atypical silhouette for the couturier the ribbed and structured loop is a house staple for him. Luscious soft-curled locks tucked behind the ear with dusty nude makeup and gold-tinted French tips made for the final details in Sonam's look.

Now, the breastplate in itself would be enough to have everybody's jaws on the floor, not an unusual reaction to the tenets of sartorial experimentation Sonam swears by. But this one didn't make the cut. Not because it could have been styled better, but because the cincher of the ensemble — the breastplate — has already made a rather raucous debut in the minds of the lay fashion enthusiast. Yes, we're talking about Alia Bhatt.

Months back, September 2024 to be specific, Alia marked her runway debut at the L’Oréal Paris - Le Defilé show. An official notation on Gaurav Gupta's official website reads, "She wears metal-cast silver breastplate adorned with swan’s head interwoven with a body of a serpent, paired with black sharara trousers". Oversized geometric hoops, slick wet hair and glossy, silver-tinted makeup completed her look, styled to perfection by Payal Kapadia.

The same breastplate — two colours — two completely different vibes. Who do you think did it better?