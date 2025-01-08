Are homegrown brands blindly copying international luxury labels?

Fashion has always been a playground for creativity, but lately, it seems some brands are taking shortcuts. Shraddha Kapoor’s jewellery brand, Palmonas, is the latest to be accused of copying designs from luxury house Cartier. Social media is abuzz with comparisons, and fans aren’t happy. One Reddit user wrote, “Plagiarism should just rebrand as ‘making things affordable.’” Designs inspired by international luxury labels.

Palmonas bracelet (L) and Cartier bracelet (R)

Another questioned why a celebrity-backed brand wouldn’t create something original.

This isn’t an isolated case. Indian and global brands alike have long faced allegations of drawing “too much inspiration” from luxury labels.

Take, for example, Shop Mistry, celebrated for its chic yet budget-friendly footwear, which has drawn attention to its flats that bear an uncanny resemblance to Alaia’s iconic studded sandals—a likeness that feels far from coincidental.

Shop Mistry (L) and Alaia’s (R) studded sandals

For shoppers, these flats provide the allure of high fashion at a fraction of the price. But does affordability justify heavily borrowing from luxury designs?

Adding to the mix, fashion labels like Huemn and Mirchi by Kim have made waves with their snack-themed bags.

Lays bag by Huemn, Mirchi by Kim and Balenciaga (L to R)

While playful and relatable for younger audiences, these pieces often invite comparisons to Balenciaga, who famously turned everyday objects into coveted luxury items.

Similarly, Theatre.xyz, a rising fashion brand, has sparked conversations with its bold, surrealist earrings. Their eye-shaped earrings echo Schiaparelli’s avant-garde collections.

Theatre.xyz (L) and Schiaparelli earrings (R)

While some commend Theatre for making artistic fashion more accessible, others question whether the brand is truly innovating or merely reinterpreting.

On the other hand, Miraggio, a handbag brand, is also being talked about. For example, its structured tote bags and quilted shoulder bags bear a resemblance to luxury pieces from Prada and Chanel. A particular design featuring a diamond-quilted exterior and gold chain straps has been compared to Chanel’s classic flap bag—a staple in luxury fashion. Another example is of a black-and-white tote design that closely mirrors Celine’s iconic luggage bag.

Miraggio (L) and Celine (R)

While Miraggio’s bags are priced for everyday consumers, this similarity raises concerns about intellectual property and creative integrity.

Global giants like Zara and Steve Madden have long been known to openly replicate luxury designs. However, when a piece is a direct imitation, brands owe it to their consumers—and the industry—to acknowledge the inspiration rather than presenting it as entirely original.