As actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya get engaged, we look at Sobhita's most striking saree looks

Black magic Sobhita Dhulipala's saree collection ranges from silk sarees, tissue sarees to intricate net ones(Photos: Instagram)

Sobhita Dhulipala stuns in a black net saree with intricate sequin work(Photo: Instagram)

The beauty of black sarees simply cannot be unmatched. Actor Sobhita Dhulipala makes a case for the same in an inky black tulle saree from the shelves of Rimple & Harpreet. The sequins and crystal work on the seven yards, the shimmery blouse and the red lips come together to make a retro statement.

Golden goddess

Like Sobhita Dhulipala, shine bright in a gold tissue saree(Photo: Instagram)

Be it an office party or a wedding reception, opt for a crumpled gold tissue saree like Dhulipala. Mix things up by pairing it with a matching organza kurti blouse by Masaba Gupta. Bump on the grace factor by draping it in an open pleat and let the blouse's brocade embroidery and printed yoke shine through.

Play up with pastel hues

Sobhita Dhulipala in a pastel-hued saree(Photo: Instagram)

Looking mesmerising in an ivory chikankari saree, Dhulipala served and how! With the serene and pastel beige hue, pearl embellishments and fine embroidery, she exuded royalty vibes. The tassels at the end of the pallu and the semi-puffed sleeves along with the pearl choker necklace finish off the look elegantly.

Standing the test of time with silk

Sobhita Dhulipala in a blue silk saree(Photo: Instagram)

It's time to raid your mum's saree wardrobe and lend a silk saree in a striking royal blue colour à la Dhulipala. With a scalloped-hemline and intricate gold paisley prints, the handwoven Benarasi saree from Ekaya Banaras is a timeless addition to your wardrobe.

The sheer beauty of intricacy

Sobhita Dhulipala looks regal in a net saree with intricate work(Photo: Instagram)

Be it a day wedding or a festival celebration, take sensual dressing lessons from Dhulipala and drape a net embellished saree. Its blush pink colour and the intricate embroideries from Manish Malhotra add allure to her look. A heavily ornated blouse is all one needs to elevate a simple net saree.