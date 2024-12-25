Bag charms, DIY, and more: Era of chaotic customisation is here

Fashion is in flux. After years of minimalist trends, the spotlight is now on chaotic customisation, a movement that’s set to take over in 2025. It’s all about making your style uniquely yours—accessorising accessories, adding DIY embellishments, or pairing unexpected pieces to create something fresh and personal. It's all about personalising your accessories and making them uniquely yours.

This trend is driven by Gen Z, who want fashion that’s personal, fun and unique. "This generation seeks depth in style," says Fashion & Accessories Designer Saahil Kapoor. "Adding accessories to accessories turns items into personal statements, reflecting diverse interests and experiences."

According to WGSN, a leading trend forecasting agency, love for customisation is only set to grow in the coming years. And brands are jumping on board, too. Coach, for example, launched a collection of bag charms inspired by New York landmarks, while Loewe introduced felt animal charms.

When was it first spotted?

It started with the "Birkinification" of bags, inspired by Jane Birkin’s iconic, cluttered carry-all. On TikTok, “Birkinifying bags” has amassed over 182.5 million posts as users decorate their purses with charms, scarves, and playful additions.

Bag charms are now up 85 per cent, reflecting a global obsession. Jewellery brands like Martha Calvo, Bag Bijoux by Ashna Mehta are also gaining popularity by offering customisable charms made of preciousthat can be used on bags, necklaces, or bracelets, showing just how versatile this movement is.

Then came the Rhode iPhone case, a launch from Hailey Bieber’s skincare brand. The case features slots for her signature lip products, letting users merge practicality with personal flair. The case quickly became a must-have.

The trend isn’t confined to bags and phones. Adidas tapped into the craze by hosting a pop-up in its Hong Kong flagship, inviting fans to customise classics like Sambas and Gazelles. Shoelace charms, embroidery, and ribbons transformed these sneakers into wearable canvases.

Even eyewear is getting a makeover. Gentle Monster’s collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Jennie introduced sunglasses with built-in charm loops for endless personalisation.

Styling tips

To make the most of the chaotic customisation trend, start by layering accessories for an eclectic vibe. Combine rings, bracelets, and necklaces in various metals, textures, and colours.

“Mix and match your accessories. Layer necklaces, stack bracelets, and don’t be afraid to clash colours,” shares Vidhi Taneja, Fashion Designer, Ivory Rose.

Even small alterations, like swapping out regular shoelaces for decorative ones or adding ribbons to shoes, can have a big impact. "Start with versatile base pieces—like a minimalistic bag, sneakers, or even a cap—and experiment with add-ons like pins, patches, charms, or chains," suggests Shamsz Sayyed, co-founder of Nafs.