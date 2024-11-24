Bayonetta glasses: All eyes on this celeb-favourite accessory perfect for office siren and librarian-core attires

Werk it in office siren Bayonetta glasses are small, sleek, nerdy frames in oval or soft square shapes, which are making a comeback with celebs (Photos: Instagram)

Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber in an office siren look with a plain black glass(Photo: Instagram)

Cementing the trend for Gen Z girlies is model Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber in a suited up style. Showing how it’s done in an office siren look, she opts for a plain black glass look.

Casual FTW

Bella Hadid's teeny glasses perched on her nose is the perfect finishing touch to the casual outfit(Photo: Instagram)

With the street style queen extraordinaire, model Bella Hadid stepping out now and then with the teeny glasses perched on her nose, it is the perfect finishing touch to casual outfits. Her recent fit in a jacket, tank top, short shorts and Bayonetta glasses was a lesson in off-duty model style.

Clear case

Doja Cat makes a case for the clear slim specs(Photo: Instagram)

Donning a co-ord set, singer-rapper Doja Cat makes a case for the clear slim specs. With intricate and geometric designs on the sides, it’s perfect for someone who’s afraid to dip their toes in the glasses trend.

Streetwear elevated

Billie Eilish pairs Bayonetta glasses with a street style look(Photo: Instagram)

Be it prescription or faux, Bayonetta frames are the hottest accessory to amp up any look, à la singer Billie Eilish. The thin accessory is proof that it is a versatile piece that can be paired with any aesthetic, including streetwear styles.

Circle back in style

Sabrina Carpenter chooses a circular Bayonetta style(Photo: Instagram)

Perfect for heart-shaped faces, singer Sabrina Carpenter chooses a circular Bayonetta style. For an understated statement, go for the tortoiseshell pattern with this Y2K piece.

Geek chic

Julia Fox goes for a bleached eyebrow, skinny glasses, and black-lined, blood-red lips for a coquettish look(Photo: Instagram)

Actor Julia Fox surely knows how to mix it up as she goes for a bleached eyebrow, skinny glasses, and black-lined, blood-red lips for a coquettish look. Buttressing her style, this look combines the trick of dressing like a nerd while looking like a supermodel.