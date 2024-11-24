Bayonetta glasses: All eyes on this celeb-favourite accessory perfect for office siren and librarian-core attires
The go-to glasses during the naughts, these sleek, nerdy frames in oval or soft square shapes are making a comeback with celebs
Werk it in office siren
Cementing the trend for Gen Z girlies is model Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber in a suited up style. Showing how it’s done in an office siren look, she opts for a plain black glass look.
Casual FTW
With the street style queen extraordinaire, model Bella Hadid stepping out now and then with the teeny glasses perched on her nose, it is the perfect finishing touch to casual outfits. Her recent fit in a jacket, tank top, short shorts and Bayonetta glasses was a lesson in off-duty model style.
Clear case
Donning a co-ord set, singer-rapper Doja Cat makes a case for the clear slim specs. With intricate and geometric designs on the sides, it’s perfect for someone who’s afraid to dip their toes in the glasses trend.
Streetwear elevated
Be it prescription or faux, Bayonetta frames are the hottest accessory to amp up any look, à la singer Billie Eilish. The thin accessory is proof that it is a versatile piece that can be paired with any aesthetic, including streetwear styles.
Circle back in style
Perfect for heart-shaped faces, singer Sabrina Carpenter chooses a circular Bayonetta style. For an understated statement, go for the tortoiseshell pattern with this Y2K piece.
Geek chic
Actor Julia Fox surely knows how to mix it up as she goes for a bleached eyebrow, skinny glasses, and black-lined, blood-red lips for a coquettish look. Buttressing her style, this look combines the trick of dressing like a nerd while looking like a supermodel.