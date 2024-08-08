 Beauty hack: Use the power of your fingers for a chiselled cheekbone look - Hindustan Times
Beauty hack: Use the power of your fingers for a chiselled cheekbone look

ByShweta Sunny
Aug 08, 2024 04:37 PM IST

Running low on time and need to do your makeup without missing any of the steps? Try this hack for a quick fix

For a quick makeup hack that is simple and only needs the mere use of your fingers, take notes from beauty content creator Frouzan M and try this trick. Bookmark it for your lazy day makeup inspo or when you are on-the-go and need to look presentable. Ensure to use cushioned contour, blush and highlighter wands to get the best results and to blend it all well as that's where the magic happens!

Use your fingers and three dots of products for a quick makeup fix(Photos: Instagram)
Use your fingers and three dots of products for a quick makeup fix(Photos: Instagram)

Step 1

First, snatch your cheeks with three fingers and apply contour(Photo: Instagram)
First, snatch your cheeks with three fingers and apply contour(Photo: Instagram)

Place your index, middle and ring fingers on the high point of your cheekbones and snatch your cheek to apply the products one-by-one. First, take a liquid formula contour cushion wand and apply a dot of it at the bottom.

Step 2

Apply a dot of blush on top of the contour application(Photo: Instagram)
Apply a dot of blush on top of the contour application(Photo: Instagram)

For the middle one, take a blush wand and apply a dot again on top of the contour.

Step 3

Lastly, apply highlighter at the top of your cheekbone(Photo: Instagram)
Lastly, apply highlighter at the top of your cheekbone(Photo: Instagram)

Lastly, finish with a dot of highlighter on top of the blush and right below your eyes.

Step 4

Using a blending brush, mix them together(Photo: Instagram)
Using a blending brush, mix them together(Photo: Instagram)

Take a blending brush and mix all three applications together for a hassle-free look. Don't forget to blend it upwards.

 

Beauty hack: Use the power of your fingers for a chiselled cheekbone look
