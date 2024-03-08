Beauty trends from 1999 that have aged like fine wine

BARING IT ALL The 'no-makeup makeup' look was big back in the day, and nude lips were a key part of it. Actor Jennifer Aniston opted for nude lips and glowy makeup for her appearance at the ninth annual Fire & Ice Ball party in 1999. The trend is still going strong, thanks to the versatility of nude lipsticks. Today, many celebs such as actor Aditi Rao Hydari continue and give us major nude lip inspo. Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez's iconic bronzed look from the 1999 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards continues to be admired today. Adding her own twist to it, actor Khushi Kapoor recently wore bronzed makeup with a hint of peach blush.

BETTER WHEN BRONZED

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez's iconic bronzed look from the 1999 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards continues to be admired today. Adding her own twist to it, actor Khushi Kapoor recently wore bronzed makeup with a hint of peach blush. This warm, sun-kissed look is perfect for any season and can be achieved with bronzer, blush, and highlighter to give that extra glow.

CAN'T CURTAIL THE CURTAIN

Curtain hair is a versatile hairstyle that is suitable for various face shapes and hair textures. In 1999, actor Brendan Fraser sported a frazzled version of the hairdo in The Mummy. This hairstyle can also be rocked in an edgier manner, as seen on K-Pop singer Jungkook.

BARBIE PONYTAIL

High ponytails were a major trend in the late '90s, particularly in Bollywood. In 1999, actor Karisma Kapoor wore her tresses high in a ponytail in Haseena Maan Jaayegi to give off a playful and youthful vibe for her character. In recent times, the doll-like hairstyle has been embraced by celebrities including Ariana Grande and Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber.